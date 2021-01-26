Mike Brown: The pandemic recession combined with holiday shopping caused credit card debt to surge. Here are some tips to repay it

The United States, alongside the rest of the world, has now battled the coronavirus pandemic and recession for almost an entire year.
The macroeconomic impact from this once-in-a-century plague has been nearly unprecedented. Unemployment numbers not seen since the Great Depression, hundreds of thousands of small businesses closed for good, trillions in government stimulus.
And when the macro is that severe, the micro is surely to feel it.
From coast-to-coast, millions of Americans have struggled to meet each month’s mortgage or rent payment, while simultaneously figuring out where the next meal is going to come from.
Making matters worse, last month brought with it the holiday season, the most expensive time of the year.
How did Americans afford presents for friends and family after spending nearly a full year fighting tooth and nail through a devastating economic crisis?
The answer, according to a new study from LendEDU, was credit card debt.
After surveying adult Americans, LendEDU found 67% of consumers reduced their holiday budgets this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and recession. 33% of them took on credit card debt to cover the holiday costs, even after the budget was already slashed.
And for 63% of Americans, the amount of credit card debt they incurred from this holiday season marred by the pandemic was the most they’ve ever taken on. This includes 75% of Americans who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and are still out of work.
In fact, 55% of consumers indicated they are losing sleep over their new credit card debt balance.
When only poll participants from Wisconsin were analyzed, 59% reduced holiday budgets this year and 29% took on credit card debt to cover the seasonal expenses.
And while 40% of Wisconsinites said the credit card debt they amassed during the 2020 holidays will be the most they’ve ever had, at least no respondents from The Badger State indicated they were losing sleep over their debt.
So if you are one of these people that had no other choice but to rack up credit card debt to cover 2020 holiday expenses during the pandemic recession, how do you go about paying it down in 2021?
It first might help to look into a balance transfer credit card, ideally one with no annual fee and a 0% introductory APR on balance transfers for at least three months.
With a balance transfer credit card like the one described above, you transfer any existing credit card debts onto a new card and those debts will accrue no interest during the introductory period, which could last for a whole year.
This means 100% of your monthly payments go towards the principal balance, which allows you to repay credit card debt a whole lot quicker rather than having to continually pay interest charges on top of principal payments.
Another option would be a debt consolidation loan, which usually has a much lower interest rate than a credit card. With this product, you transfer multiple credit card debts into one loan with a single monthly payment at a fixed interest rate, which should make repayment easier.
If you’re not interested in a product, you could look into repayment strategies like either the debt avalanche or debt snowball methods.
With the former, you pay off your credit card debts with the highest interest rates first and tackle the less expensive debts later. Over time, you should end up paying less in interest.
With the latter, you pay off your credit card debt with the smallest balances first and save the biggest ones for later. This strategy is really more of a confidence booster than anything else because in theory, eliminating debts quickly should provide you the momentum to keep at it.
2021 hopes to be a brighter year than 2020, and a good place to start making that happen would be to eliminate that credit card debt from a holiday season we’ll never forget.
As director of communications at LendEDU, Mike Brown uses data, usually from surveys and publicly-available resources, to identify emerging personal finance trends and tell unique stories. Brown’s work, featured in major outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, provides consumers with a personal finance measuring stick and can help them make informed finance decisions.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.