Mike Brown: Pandemic-based solutions can help lower student loan debt in Wisconsin

LendEDU recently published its fifth annual Student Loan Debt by School by State report, an in-depth analysis of student loan debt data for the Class of 2019 at 475 U.S. colleges, and found the average student loan borrower in Wisconsin from that graduating class owed $30,600 upon leaving campus.
This figure placed Wisconsin 33rd when ranking each state’s student loan debt per borrower figure from lowest to highest. For reference, the national average debt per borrower figure for the Class of 2019 was $29,076.
72% of Wisconsin graduates from the Class of 2019 finished their college careers with some amount of student loan debt, which was the 44th highest percentage in the country.
Higher education institutions in Wisconsin that had high student loan debt per borrower figures for the Class of 2019 included the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design ($40,330), St. Norbert College ($40,265), Edgewood College ($37,332), the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee ($37,261), and the Milwaukee School of Engineering ($36,150).
If there’s a bright spot in Wisconsin’s student loan debt situation, it’s that the state’s student debt per borrower figure for the Class of 2019 actually represented a 1.45% year-over-year decrease from its Class of 2018 number.
Additionally, LendEDU recently published another report that found the student loan default rate in Wisconsin is currently 8.18%, which was the 14th lowest percentage in the U.S.
Even still, Wisconsin’s student loan debt situation leaves plenty of room for improvement, and interestingly enough, new solutions are possible as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
First, Wisconsin should begin designing a first-class online college education platform to be offered as a permanent option at all of the state’s public colleges and universities going forward. Because this higher education experience would be entirely virtual, tuition would be considerably cheaper for students that opt for this route instead of the traditional, in-person experience.
By pricing its online higher education option accordingly, Wisconsin can lower student loan debt in the state because attendees wouldn’t need to rely as much on student loans to finance their degree.
Why do this? When colleges throughout the U.S. went virtual this past spring to combat the virus, many students fancied the new way of learning, and Wisconsin now has an opportunity to be at the forefront of the emerging trend.
Second, and sticking with the trend of the first, Wisconsin should issue a partial pandemic tuition reimbursement to all students that attended one of the state’s public colleges or universities during the spring 2020 semester that was essentially completed entirely online.
Simply put, students did not receive the full college experience that they expected and paid for, and should be reimbursed to more accurately reflect the virtual learning experience they ended up getting.
This would reduce student debt in the state because students can use the funds to either pay back student loans from that online semester or to pay tuition for upcoming semesters.
Third, and finally, Wisconsin should expand its student loan forgiveness programs so that first responders to the pandemic can qualify to have their remaining student loan debts forgiven after a certain period of time.
While Wisconsin currently has a student loan forgiveness program for certain health professionals like dentists and nurses, this new program would include all nurses, paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement officers that graduated from a state school and remained in Wisconsin to serve the public for a minimum of three years after graduation.
We owe a debt of gratitude to all first responders in this country that have risen to the occasion to help combat the coronavirus pandemic, and Wisconsin can do its part by implementing a more robust student loan forgiveness program.
Reversing the current student loan debt crisis in Wisconsin will be a long process, not one of instant gratification. But, the state can get moving on that reversal right now if it takes action on student loan debt in response to the pandemic.
As director of communications at LendEDU, Mike Brown uses data, usually from surveys and publicly-available resources, to identify emerging personal finance trends and tell unique stories. Brown’s work, featured in major outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, provides consumers with a personal finance measuring stick and can help them make informed finance decisions.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!