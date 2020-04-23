Mike Brown: As coronavirus war rages on and Wisconsinites feel financial pinch, now is not the time to stop the cure

In more than 100 years, there hasn’t been a global pandemic as devastating as this one.
Globally, COVID-19 is responsible for more than 2.1 million cases and 140,371 deaths at the time of this writing. Unfortunately, those numbers will grow in the coming months.
In the United States, the numbers are 629,264 cases and 26,708 deaths as of this writing; these will increase as well.
The death toll is harrowing, and while the toll taken on the economy will never be worse, it too has been shocking. In four weeks, the U.S. has seen 22 million unemployment claims as a result of necessary social distancing guidelines that have rippled out to every corner of the American economy.
The two major U.S. stock market indexes, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones, both had dismal first quarters. The former’s first-quarter decline of more than 20% was its sharpest drop since the 2008 financial crisis, while the latter had the steepest first-quarter drop in its 124-year history.
As a country, all the major indicators are pointing us in the direction of a recession. But to better understand how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the finances of everyday Americans in the short-term, personal finance company LendEDU conducted two individual surveys, each of 1,000 adult Americans, two weeks apart.
The first survey was conducted on March 18, while the second LendEDU survey was run on April 1. Identical questions were asked for both so that trends could be more easily ascertained.
Nationwide, LendEDU saw the percentage of respondents that had been laid off due to COVID-19 double from 6% to 12% in two weeks' time. Spending on food and supplies also increased by 88%, from $335.65 to $631.06. The percentage of folks that were concerned about their retirement savings also increased, this time by nine percentage points, from survey-to-survey.
For Wisconsin respondents specifically, while just 6% of respondents from the second survey indicated that they had been laid off due to the pandemic, 75% of Wisconsinites that maintained their job were worried about their job security moving forward.
From the first survey, 38% of Wisconsin poll participants had dug into a savings account or emergency fund to cover expenses in response to COVID-19. This percentage jumped to 56% two weeks later. The second survey also found that 78% of Wisconsinites were concerned about running out of money in their accounts.
While no adults from Wisconsin were concerned about their retirement savings from the first survey as the market was crashing, 100% of them were worried by the second survey.
There was a jump from 68% of Wisconsin respondents to 71% from survey-to-survey when they were asked if they were worried about meeting monthly mortgage payments. The same question was asked in both surveys but for credit card payments, and the percentages were 25% and 46% respectively.
When it comes to the response to the coronavirus continuing to deplete personal finances, folks from Wisconsin are not alone. Unfortunately, the financial deterioration is likely to continue in the coming weeks as we continue this battle against the deadly scourge.
But, we must never lose sight of the ultimate goal of saving American lives despite how costly the cure grows. The cure must stay until the threat of the coronavirus is substantially diminished.
This is especially true now more than ever as it appears that we are at or heading towards the backside of the curve throughout the U.S. To stop now would be to surrender the progress we have made.
The financial cost of the cure may be dear for many, yet never dearer than American lives. The market, the economy, and our finances will bounce back, but the same ability does not exist when dealing with human beings.
As director of communications at LendEDU, Mike Brown uses data, usually from surveys and publicly-available resources, to identify emerging personal finance trends and tell unique stories. Brown’s work, featured in major outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, provides consumers with a personal finance measuring stick and can help them make informed finance decisions.
