Mike Brown: As coronavirus war rages on and Wisconsinites feel financial pinch, now is not the time to stop the cure

There was a jump from 68% of Wisconsin respondents to 71% from survey-to-survey when they were asked if they were worried about meeting monthly mortgage payments. The same question was asked in both surveys but for credit card payments, and the percentages were 25% and 46% respectively.

When it comes to the response to the coronavirus continuing to deplete personal finances, folks from Wisconsin are not alone. Unfortunately, the financial deterioration is likely to continue in the coming weeks as we continue this battle against the deadly scourge.

But, we must never lose sight of the ultimate goal of saving American lives despite how costly the cure grows. The cure must stay until the threat of the coronavirus is substantially diminished.

This is especially true now more than ever as it appears that we are at or heading towards the backside of the curve throughout the U.S. To stop now would be to surrender the progress we have made.

The financial cost of the cure may be dear for many, yet never dearer than American lives. The market, the economy, and our finances will bounce back, but the same ability does not exist when dealing with human beings.