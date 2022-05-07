 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
YOU TOON

Mid-flight mask change wins contest

  • 0
Bird Mask You Toon

Cathy Kliebenstein of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Cathy!

Her caption about birds wearing masks beat out more than 60 entries. Kliebenstein wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Thairn Telindert

  • of Portage: “So much for masked transit.”

Dave Bouché

  • of Dane: “They are now free to move pathogens about the cabin.”

Jan Rostkowski

  • of East Troy: “The captain has turned off the fasten face covering sign.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics