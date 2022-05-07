Mid-flight mask change wins contest

Cathy Kliebenstein of Madison is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Cathy!
Her caption about birds wearing masks beat out more than 60 entries. Kliebenstein wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Thairn Telindert
- of Portage: “So much for masked transit.”
Dave Bouché
- of Dane: “They are now free to move pathogens about the cabin.”
Jan Rostkowski
- of East Troy: “The captain has turned off the fasten face covering sign.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.