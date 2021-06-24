Michelle Drea: Bill would deliver a big hit to homeowners

Corporations and businesses are the sole beneficiaries of the repeal. The loss of millions in tax revenue will not be borne by this class of property. The burden will shift to other classes of property -- most significantly, the residential class of property.

The current legislative proposal includes a budget to repay municipalities for this loss of revenue through 2023. The statute is written to include more years, but the funding is not guaranteed. The repayment will temporarily cushion the blow of the loss of tax revenue. An approximate average increase to residential property taxes during this period would be less than $50.

But the downstream impact of losing this revenue is immense. Without repayment, in 2024 an approximate average increase to residential property taxes would be $400. This amount would increase 10% each year as our personal property tax base increases 10% each year. Thus, the impact grows over time. The manufacturing personal property tax will soon follow, creating an addition hit in tax revenue for Madison of at least $1 million.