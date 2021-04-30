Michael Trinklein: 'Superior' could be our nation's 51st state

The Upper Peninsula has been a geographic anomaly since the beginning. Back in the 1830s, Michigan didn’t want the Upper Peninsula as part of the new state. What Michigan did want was a bit more of the land that now forms Ohio. In the end, Michigan lost the disputed “Toledo Strip,” so Congress figured it would console Michiganders by giving them the Upper Peninsula. The largely inaccessible tract seemed worthless at the time — it wasn’t even connected to the rest of the state until a bridge finally linked the two halves in the 1950s.

Even with modern bridges and roads, the distances from one end of Michigan to the other are still immense. For example, the city of Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula is 600 miles from Detroit. Washington, D.C., is closer to Detroit than Ironwood is. Or, to put it another way, if Ironwood residents need to do a little shopping, Des Moines, Iowa, is closer than Detroit. So is Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Given the geography, you might think it would make sense for the Upper Peninsula to be connected to Wisconsin, but the truth is that most of Wisconsin doesn’t have much in common with the U.P. either. Central and southern Wisconsin is a land of farming, manufacturing and urban areas. Northern Wisconsin doesn’t have any of that. Instead, it has mining and timber — just like the U.P.