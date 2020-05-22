Michael Slattery: Why euthanize 600,000 pigs?

This spread indicates the hog farmers are effectively subsidizing at their loss the enlarged profit of the packers, and the consumers are paying inflated market prices due to irrational demand.

We should question why these packers are unwilling or incapable of adapting their operations, even on a temporary basis, to process these overweight hogs. We should also raise the consciousness of the consumer to restrict their purchases of only specific product characteristics. Years ago when we farmers did our own butchering, we took every part of the animal and put it to some use, no matter the size of the animal or the size of the cut.

While we as farmers are partially responsible for overproduction of not only livestock, but grain, dairy, etc., we should address the processing structure also. For example, Smithfield Foods, owned by WH Group and the world’s largest pork processor, is vertically integrated and raises and owns 50 percent of the hogs that it processes in the U.S. Smithfield, JBS and Tyson (IBP) have the capacity to process daily 304,600 hogs (60 percent of total U.S. processing) at 22 different plants.