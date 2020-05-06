Michael Slattery: Packing plant workers’ lives more important than meeting protein demand

Minority communities are disproportionately harmed by the executive order to keep meatpacking plants open. Nearly 30% of meatpacking workers are immigrants, and two-thirds are Latino (35%), black (20%) or Asian (8%). They are working in both a high-risk and intense laborious occupation, in jobs that most white Americans would never take. And now they are being forced to go to work every day with no meaningful protection against a dangerous and deadly virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents us with an opportunity to question the U.S. food production system. We need to question the continued overproduction of agricultural commodities, the increasing concentration of the agribusiness industry, the consolidation of food production where many smaller farmers are being pushed out of business, the growing dependence on an oligopoly of food processors, the inequitable sharing of profits throughout the supply chain, and the failure of national and state authorities to protect the health of those most vulnerable in our society.