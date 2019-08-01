As I approach my seventh decade as a moderately well-off retiree, the future of Social Security and Medicare concern me less than how intensifying climate change will affect future generations.
Groucho Marx once remarked, “Why should I care about posterity? What’s posterity ever done for me?”
That’s one way to evade the issue, I suppose. But Groucho was being facetious, while many today seem to have opted for a more literal interpretation.
Perhaps that’s too harsh. Long before the advent of the internet and a 24-hour news cycle, the poet William Wordsworth wrote, “The world is too much with us; late and soon, getting and spending, we lay waste our powers…”
Today we’re under constant assault. Each new blip on the media’s radar demands renewed attention and serves to distract us from an overarching threat that, in a few short decades, may render most of our social and political problems moot. As a species, we are literally fiddling while the planet burns.
This isn’t about “fake news,” but verifiable scientific trends. In his profoundly unsettling book, "The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming," David Wallace-Wells highlights the most significant of these and his evidence is compelling enough to cause more than a tremor or two. That’s not necessarily a bad thing; just ask the members of today’s youthful cohort who’ll have to cope with a radically diminished planet.
Extreme weather events (11 inches of rain in just one local downpour last year), firestorms of unprecedented ferocity, growing caravans of climate refugees, dramatic declines in biota of every description, rising sea levels, fresh water shortages, degraded air quality, an increase in climate-related human conflicts — these are just a few of the warning sirens sounding at the moment. Absent a concerted and sustained global effort to mitigate the underlying sources of climate change, they’ll soon be impossible to ignore.
The United States could and should be exercising leadership in these perilous times. Instead, too many of our elected officials, both here in Wisconsin and in Washington, have traded short-term political and financial gain for pragmatic future-oriented solutions.
But to dismiss a near-consensus of scientific opinion on climate change as a “hoax” is not only irresponsible, it’s morally unconscionable. The major media haven’t exactly stepped up to the plate either. Far more airtime and column inches are still devoted to the president’s tweet-wars than to a global crisis in the making.
The Great Law of the Iroquois stated that the interests of the seventh generation beyond our own should take precedence when any critical decision has to be made. It’s a principle this era desperately needs to revive. The window of opportunity grows narrower by the day. For now, it remains open, but will we manage to squeeze through in time?
At the end of his best-selling book, "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind," Yuval Noah Harari writes: “We are more powerful than ever before but have very little idea what to do with all that power. Worse still, humans seem to be more irresponsible than ever.”
That’s not a very encouraging assessment. Still, we do have the tools; we just need the gumption to prove the prophets wrong.
Michael Schuler is minister emeritus of the First Unitarian Society of Madison.
