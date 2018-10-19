As the 2018 midterm elections draw near, I find ample reasons to reject the candidacies of those representing the Republican establishment. Their policies include: a cynical federal tax overhaul favoring the ultra-wealthy; ongoing attempts to eviscerate the Affordable Care Act; draconian family separation policies; anti-democratic voter suppression measures; and duplicitous efforts to transform the federal judiciary into a rubber-stamp for reactionary legislation. These and other recent developments are all a cause for significant concern, but perhaps most alarming has been the controlling party’s determined efforts to undermine any and all efforts to forestall the gathering storm of climate change.
The extreme partisanship that has sullied our political landscape has to now be set aside for the sake of our collective future. A near-ironclad consensus has been reached by literally thousands of climate experts who’ve spent decades gathering and analyzing hard data. Anthropogenic climate change is, as it were, settled science. But, held in thrall to a fossil fuel industry focused on its own short-term economic interests to the exclusion of crucial long-term considerations, our federal and state policy-makers have pledged undying opposition to measures that would help stabilize the earth’s atmosphere. This is unconscionable and places the future of the entire human race in jeopardy.
In previous years we could derive some comfort from reports that climate change’s worst impacts would not be felt until after the middle of the century. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent update paints a gloomier picture. By 2040, panel members now tell us, the social and environmental costs of ignoring this escalating problem will be glaringly obvious.
Unfortunately, the prospect of coastal inundations, larger and more intense wildfires, extreme weather events and mass migration has not been sufficiently highlighted by candidates of either party. During the current election cycle the specter of climate change has been studiously ignored in debate forums and voter appeals. Is it any wonder, then, that voters have not taken this growing threat seriously?
Still, initiatives taken by previous administrations — modest though they were — at least laid the groundwork for more far-reaching efforts to meet the challenge. Under Republican rule we have lost precious time even as the window of opportunity for meaningful action has been steadily closing. We simply cannot afford another two years of foot-dragging.
The late Van Rensselaer Potter, a noted biochemist on the UW-Madison faculty, once observed that we humans have great difficulty anticipating the long-term negative consequences of our choices. This, he lamented, constitutes our “fatal flaw” as a species. I’m not quite ready to endorse professor Potter’s pessimism. But if we do not put our political house in order and install a new generation of responsible, farsighted leaders, his words may yet prove all too prophetic.
I am not myself a scientist but I do respect the discipline’s methodology, the fruits of which have immeasurably enhanced all our lives. That same discipline now warns that we may be facing the single greatest threat to the human adventure in all of recorded history. As a voter, that makes my decisions on Nov. 6 easy ones.
Michael Schuler is minister emeritus of the First Unitarian Society of Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.