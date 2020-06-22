Michael Rosen and Charlie Dee: 'Better Than Breier' is not good enough for Milwaukee

The Lacy murder sparked marches and a large protest movement that led to Wisconsin’s Legislature eliminating lifetime appointments for police chiefs, leading to Breier’s retirement.

So when current MPD Assistant Chief Brunson claims his force is not as bad as Breier’s, that’s an awfully low bar to jump over.

Rather than defend the status quo by claiming to be less evil than the worst in our history, Brunson and his boss, Chief Alfonso Morales, should listen and act on the demands of the community as articulated by protesters.

They should ban the use of choke holds, create a publicly accessible database of excessive force encounters, end their quest for and use of military equipment, require officers to deescalate situations, and prohibit the use of deadly force until they’ve exhausted all other reasonable means. The Legislature should once again mandate that Milwaukee police live and pay taxes in the community they serve.

Finally, Mayor Barrett and the Common Council must redirect millions of dollars from the police budget to community-based organizations and mental-health intervenors. We need to reverse the shredding of social safety nets that has left police having to deal with social and mental health problems they’re not trained for.