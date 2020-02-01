Michael McRobbie: While candidates posture on student loan debt, Midwestern universities are taking action to relieve it

As the 2020 election ramps up, student loan debt has emerged as a hot-button issue on the campaign trail, with several presidential hopefuls releasing plans to solve what they are calling a “crisis.”

The size of student debt — which has roughly tripled in the last dozen years and now exceeds $1.5 trillion — is undeniably sobering, and it is an especially serious matter for students from low- and middle-income families. Our candidates are right to be talking about it.

But as with other major national issues that have become topics of partisan debate, political rancor and packaged sound bites threaten to upstage the immense amount of energy going into reducing this problem. It obscures how Midwestern commonsense initiatives are showing real results.

At Indiana University, which awarded more than 21,000 degrees last year, nearly half of all bachelor’s degree graduates leave the institution with zero student loan debt, and 82% have less than $30,000. Over a recent seven-year period, annual student loan borrowing dropped by more than $138 million, or over 21%, and for Indiana resident undergraduates, it fell more than $117 million, or nearly 36%.