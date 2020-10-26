Michael May: Let the people decide on the Madison City Council's size and structure

The State Journal editorial board Oct. 18 opposed changes to the size and structure of the Madison City Council. The editorial said our current, huge council was better for democracy.

The Journal is wrong on both counts.

Let’s be clear: The only issue before the council is whether to ask the voters of Madison to consider a change in the size and structure of the council. The council cannot change its size or length of terms without approval of the voters.

If the State Journal is so pro-democracy, why not let the people decide?

That’s the way Madison has done it. When we consider big changes in the structure of the council or mayor’s office, like the one proposed by the Task Force on Government Structure, the voters decide. In the 1950s, important changes were made by referendum. The same was true when the city changed the term of the mayor from 2 to 4 years. It went to the voters, who approved the change in the late 1980s.

The new proposal should go to the voters.