Michael Johnson: 'I can't breathe'

Most people read the Race to Equity report in 2015. We already know all about the deep racial disparities in criminal justice, poverty, education, health, housing and jobs. Many people were involved in talking about the report, but no sustainable action was implemented collectively and no systematic funding was allocated to eradicate it. So, these disparities continue. We’ve had a front-row seat to the frightening disparities during this recent global pandemic. In Wisconsin, the disproportionate numbers of positive tests and deaths due to COVID-19 for Black and Hispanic populations are staggering. This pandemic is not new for people of color; we have been living in a pandemic, or fight for our very survival, for the last 400 years or even longer.

These disparities are not going to vanish without the financial, intellectual and emotional commitment by the majority in this country. Yes, there can be peaceful protests, signing of petitions and calls made in support of eliminating the barriers for equality and justice for all. We don’t want to see riots and violence born out of rage and anger from years of oppression. However, what we do want and need are substantial resources to metaphorically burn to the ground the systems and ideology that set up institutionalized racism. We need you to vote for those who support the dismantling of systemic racism. We need you to join us in, as rapper and activist “Killer Mike” said in an interview in Atlanta on Saturday, to “plot, plan, strategize, organize, mobilize” and unify!