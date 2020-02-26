Michael Johnson: Give Madison's new school leader an opportunity to excel
0 comments
Michael Johnson: Give Madison's new school leader an opportunity to excel
GUEST COLUMN

Michael Johnson: Give Madison's new school leader an opportunity to excel

  • 0
Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson

I applaud the Madison School Board for unanimously selecting Matthew Gutierrez as our next superintendent. I welcome his leadership, past experiences and ingenuity as he takes on this very complex and difficult assignment.

The Boys and Girls Club has become a critical partner with the Madison district. Our donors invest annually almost $2 million in our public schools to prepare students for college. That investment allows us to pay for tutors, college tours, internships and much more.

Because of this investment and a strong commitment to partner and think outside of the box, we have more than 1,000 district students enrolled in colleges and universities around the country. Those students may not have had that opportunity without this partnership. We need a superintendent who is going to hit the ground running, feel welcomed in our community, and work to continue to ensure young people have paths to college and/or careers.

I have talked at length with Gutierrez on several occasions, and I can tell he is excited to work with all stakeholders to tackle some of the district’s most challenging issues. He is well aware of the issues surrounding racial inequities. Like many others, we will work with him in tackling disparities.

Let’s be open-minded and give our new school superintendent an opportunity to excel. Let’s encourage partnerships and collaboration to help him succeed. At the same time, be ready to hold him accountable for the work that needs to be done.

Our children need his leadership to succeed. Most importantly, our children need our collective political will to create brighter paths for them.

Superintendent Gutierrez's 'color' doesn't matter -- Marcela and Phil Morrow

Michael Johnson is president and chief executive officer of the Boy and Girls Club of Dane County: www.bgcdc.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics