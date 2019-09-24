Edgewood High School has been in the news lately as we seek to improve our stadium for home athletic events. We will continue to work toward a positive outcome for our student-athletes and the community at large.
With homecoming celebrations this week, we'd like to thank our students, athletes and families for their patience. We want to provide our student-athletes with the same experiences other students in Madison and across the country enjoy.
We'd like to thank our conference partner schools for working together as we organized around the obstacles in scheduling games on our home field.
Thanks to our game-day volunteers and officials for enabling our students to concentrate on athletics in high school. The traits high school athlete develop are invaluable -- such as teamwork, cooperation, tenacity, physical endurance, time management, and personal and emotional well-being.
An attorney representing Edgewood called the proposal a "scheme" that "does nothing but perpetuate the unequal treatment of Edgewood."
We know how hard it is for parents, volunteers, coaches, community members and friends to be unable to be at games due to travel. We're grateful for all you do. Nearly 40% of students at Edgewood are on needs-based financial aid.
The spirit of this week's homecoming events is about remembering the good stories and celebrating community. We are amazed by our students, parents, faculty, staff, coaches, volunteers and alumni who make it possible for our students to grow, thrive and make an impact locally and globally. Thank you for helping to make this possible.
Michael Elliott, president, Edgewood High School
