Michael Elconin and William L. Holahan: Take the audience out of presidential debates

Now that we know the fall presidential match-up will be Biden versus Trump, it’s time to consider how to conduct the presidential debates. What can we learn from the Democratic primary debates? What worked? What didn’t? What is the debate format that can best inform voters?
Presumably the goal of the debates was to inform, sift through the multiple-candidate field, and showcase their talents, including the bright but lesser-known. Unfortunately, loose debate rules and lax enforcement encouraged staged gambits by the candidates as they confronted one another, and, as if pre-arranged, to enlist the enthusiastic hollering and groaning of their fans in the audience. As soon as a few in the audience started rooting for their favorite candidate, the fans of the other candidates felt obliged to do the same, causing a chain reaction and obstructing the flow and consumption of information.
The effect was a contest to see who could best stretch the rules, over-run their opponents, nullify the moderators, extend their time limits, and interact with the audience. It was clear in the primary debates that these distractions from thoughtful questions and discussion diminished the informative content. This fall they should be eliminated.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the final Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders was held without an audience. It was reminiscent of the 1960 debates between Kennedy and Nixon: articulate, reasonably respectful candidates, meaningful questions, adherence to time limits. The viewers could enjoy a significant discussion about policy, with very few attacks on the opponent. While the fall debates will also have just the two candidates, if the format is not modified they will likely revert to showmanship and raucous audience participation.
Use technology to manage interaction with the audience
Network sound engineers can easily adjust and limit audience volume, removing the audience influence without removing the audience. The engineers can dial up the audience volume at the beginning and at the end, adding a video pan. But when the debate proper is about to begin, they should cut the audience video and audio. Not only will this diminish the ability of audiences to sway the outcome, it will eliminate the need for moderators to waste time hectoring them about their behavior.
Use directional mics
Replace the podium mics with “directional” lavalier mics. Podium mics capture ambient noise and consequently pick up both the audience and interruptions by candidates; directional mics are designed to pick up only the person they are attached to. Moreover, turn off the mics of candidates when their time is up. The home audience will now only hear the intended speaker and interruptions will not be broadcast or rewarded.
Keep candidates on topic
Display the question on-screen to remind TV viewers what the question was. CNN did this in the second debate to discourage candidates from straying from the question, but without total success: candidates discovered that when they ignored the question they were rewarded with a repeat of the question and additional air time. This defect can be fixed: when moderators feel their question has not been answered they should pose the question again but to a different candidate; “Mr. Jones, I felt Ms. Smith didn’t answer the question, would you like to?”
Informative messaging to studio and television audiences
Finally, before the debate begins, moderators should explain both the rules and their rationale: “We will cut off answers when time is up because to do otherwise puts the other candidates at a disadvantage; we turn off the mics of the candidates who aren’t speaking so the candidates can finish their answers. And we require they answer the questions posed to minimize speech-making and show us what they think about the topic at hand. The candidates have agreed to these rules and how they will be enforced. Finally, we will darken the auditorium and turn off the sound from the audience. But first, let’s have a big round of applause for the candidates.”
Yes, the explanation will take an extra minute, but the time will be recovered in a smoother debate, and assure that enforcement of the rules will appear fair and not harsh nor arbitrary. There will be fewer cases of candidates veering off topic or the annoying moderator scolding the audience.
The issues of climate, the pandemic, economic recession, infrastructure, debt and deficits, and many others make this election one of the most critical in the nation’s history. That calls for campaign procedures that are informative, and not susceptible to gamesmanship. Eliminating audience interference from presidential debates easy to do and will make them more interesting and useful.
Michael Elconin is a former Wisconsin legislator and chief of staff to Gov. Martin Schreiber. He is currently a technology investor and CEO of Advanced Launch Corp, in San Diego. William L. Holahan, is an emeritus professor of economics and former chair of the economics department at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and the co-author (with Charles Kroncke) of Economics For Voters.
