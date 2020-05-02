Michael Elconin and William L. Holahan: Take the audience out of presidential debates

Now that we know the fall presidential match-up will be Biden versus Trump, it’s time to consider how to conduct the presidential debates. What can we learn from the Democratic primary debates? What worked? What didn’t? What is the debate format that can best inform voters?

Presumably the goal of the debates was to inform, sift through the multiple-candidate field, and showcase their talents, including the bright but lesser-known. Unfortunately, loose debate rules and lax enforcement encouraged staged gambits by the candidates as they confronted one another, and, as if pre-arranged, to enlist the enthusiastic hollering and groaning of their fans in the audience. As soon as a few in the audience started rooting for their favorite candidate, the fans of the other candidates felt obliged to do the same, causing a chain reaction and obstructing the flow and consumption of information.

The effect was a contest to see who could best stretch the rules, over-run their opponents, nullify the moderators, extend their time limits, and interact with the audience. It was clear in the primary debates that these distractions from thoughtful questions and discussion diminished the informative content. This fall they should be eliminated.