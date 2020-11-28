Michael D. Rich and Jennifer Kavanagh: How Biden can fight 'truth decay'

President-elect Joe Biden has been clear about his agenda: control the pandemic, recover economic stability, advance racial equality and confront climate change. But to accomplish any of these, another pressing issue will have to be tackled. The Biden administration must begin rebuilding Americans’ trust in their government and public institutions.

Public trust is deeply intertwined with the reliance on facts and analysis as the basis for political discourse — and research finds that has been on the decline for about two decades, a problem we refer to as “truth decay.” Today, large numbers of Americans question the science behind vaccines, are skeptical of government-reported economic and crime statistics, and are more accepting of conspiracy theories such as the baseless one concerning QAnon.

Much like our bridges and roads, America’s civic infrastructure — the practices and policies that enable a nation to solve its communal problems — has been allowed to crumble. This has allowed truth decay to set in. Reconstructing this infrastructure will require concerted effort across many areas. Here are four places to start:

Increase transparency.