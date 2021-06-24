Michael Brandt: Majority rule often gives way to motivated minority

In celebrating the Fourth of July, we take it for granted that we are celebrating democracy. Moreover, we assume that the democracy we celebrate operates on the principle of “majority rule.” Clearly, this is not the case.
If the majority ruled, there would be a lot fewer mass shootings and a lot more bankers in jail. Gerrymandering would not exist. All citizens would have equal access to health care. Marijuana would be universally legal. Donald Trump would not have been president.
In the towns, villages, cities and counties across the U.S. one may observe something like pure democracy at work. However, at the national level, the will of the majority is often denied. This is the result of constraints that our founders intentionally built in to our constitution. The powers thereby granted senators and/or the president address a fundamental fear of majority opinion and even more so, actions. That fear is not altogether unwarranted.
Majority opinion is neither inherently good nor bad. In 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected president by less than 40% of voters. If emancipation of slaves had been put to a popular vote that same year, it no doubt would have been soundly defeated.
What exists in the United States could best be described not as majority rule but rather, rule by the most highly motivated. The defining events in our nation’s history — going back to 1776 — were initiated by minorities who refused to be denied. Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization understands this. So does the NRA. Their victories should make evident to all who aspire to “a more perfect union” that to vote is not enough. Those who are most willing to risk their energy, reputations and treasure as part of a committed minority will be those most likely to steer the ship of state.
In the Federalist Papers, James Madison asserted that democracy invites internal conflict. We have been proving his point for 245 years. On this Fourth of July, we should perhaps be satisfied in celebrating the overwhelming majority opinion that it is still a date worth celebrating.
Michael Brandt lives in Arena.
