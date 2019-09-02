Newly-elected Madison School Board member Ali Muldrow recently found herself at the center of controversy when, in a Facebook post, she compared conditions for juvenile detainees at the Dane County Jail to Nazi concentration camps. Both local law enforcement officials and Jewish leaders pushed back, and Muldrow quickly apologized, thanking critics for helping “broaden her perspective.”
Muldrow was hardly the first to lend credence to this unfortunate parallel. For some time now, Nazism has become a go-to trope for provocateurs wishing to cast their opponents in the worst possible light. It’s also an equal opportunity stratagem, transcending political labels. President Donald Trump has compared his own intelligence community to the Gestapo. Quoting directly from “Mein Kampf” on the House floor, Republican U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks accused his Democratic counterparts of employing the “Big Lie” in their misanthropic efforts to take down the president.
Both George Soros, a progressive Jewish financier, and Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing populist president of Brazil, have been accused of Nazism (although the racist and anti-democratic views of the latter do render the charge somewhat credible). In a polarized political environment, such demonization becomes quite tempting. And, because Nazism is, as the American Anti-Defamation League observes, “the most available historical event illustrating right versus wrong,” invoking it short-circuits constructive engagement on important issues.
But while such Hitlerian allusions are almost always hyperbolic — and, owing to overuse, largely ineffective — there is another term of disapprobation that probably deserves serious reconsideration this time: the term fascism. Although often used interchangeably, Nazism and fascism don’t necessarily describe the same reality. True, the German Nazis were fascists, but not all fascists were or are Nazis. By equating the two, we may be weakening our ability to recognize and confront a very real threat to America’s political and social mores.
In his 2004 book “The Anatomy of Fascism,” Columbia University’s Robert Paxton reviews fascism in its several historic manifestations and distills it to its essence. While people today often associate it with anti-Semitism and concentration camps, this wasn’t a prescribed feature of fascist regimes. In fact, prominent Italian Jewish bankers and industrialists, some of whom enjoyed close ties to Benito Mussolini, lent him their support.
“Fascism should rightly be called corporatism,” Il Duce once remarked, “as it is a merger of state and corporate power.”
Fascistic regimes are Machiavellian in the sense that they are all about getting and retaining power. This is achieved less by means of ideological persuasion than through emotional identification.
“The truth was whatever permitted the fascist to dominate others,” Paxton writes, “and whatever made the chosen people triumph.” Fascism eschews doctrine in favor of personal charisma and “the leader’s mystical union with the historic destiny of his people.” Sound familiar?
Fascism succeeds by mobilizing passions, projecting toughness and employing demagoguery in order to discredit the rule of law and due process as weak and ineffective responses to imminent foreign and domestic threats. Posing as patriotic nationalists, fascists seek to “liberate” the motherland from international entanglements and multi-lateral commitments so that it can regain control of its own destiny.
“In its fullest expression,” Paxton notes, “fascism changes the practice of citizenship from the enjoyment of constitutional rights and duties to participation in mass ceremonies of affirmation and conformity.” Ultimately, and as its stature increases, the fascist regime will create the necessary tools to expand its powers and consolidate its position, typically with the acquiescence of “uneasy elites.”
It doesn’t take much of a mental stretch to recognize how closely the broad outlines of fascism resemble those of the current administration. Paxton warns that an American fascism won’t necessarily reflect its predecessors. “The language and symbols would have to be reassuring to loyal Americans,” making the appropriation of swastikas and straight-armed salutes unlikely. A home-grown fascism would turn voluntary conventions such as the Pledge of Allegiance or the flying of the Stars and Stripes into “obligatory litmus tests for detecting the internal enemy.”
In her dystopian novel, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Margaret Atwood describes a theocratic fascist revolution that overthrows the U.S. government in the early decades of the twenty-first century. The new regime moves quickly, shutting down the independent press, co-opting the military, enforcing curfews and restricting emigration. “There were (protest) marches, of course,” Atwood writes, “…but they were smaller than you might have thought. I guess people were scared.”
Atwood’s story is just fantastic enough to be dismissed as a work of pure fiction. But she has created her futuristic landscape with an eye to contemporary trends and current events. To be sure, there may not be a Gilead, Atwood’s post-revolutionary fascistic society, in our own future. But it is still a cautionary tale.
Perhaps the scariest observation comes near the end of the book, when the Handmaid recalls a comment by her late mother, and then adds a thought of her own: “‘Humanity is so adaptable,’ her mother said. Truly amazing, what people can get used to as long as there are a few compensations.”
Michael Schuler is minister emeritus of the First Unitarian Society of Madison.
