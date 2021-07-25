Miami Herald: Hate has no place in quest for Cuba’s freedom

Miami’s homegrown extremist, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, has pleaded guilty to burning a Black Lives Matter banner stolen Jan. 12 from a historic African American church in Washington., D.C. During a video hearing last week, he told the judge the flag wouldn’t have been burned if he’d known it had come from a church.

But he offered no words of regret for his repugnant actions.

You’d think someone who has admitted to two misdemeanors — destruction of property in the burning of the banner and a reduced charge of attempting to possess a high-capacity ammunition magazine — might keep a low profile. For one reason, he won’t be sentenced until next month and could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine on each count. But Tarrio and members of his group have been showing up at demonstrations in Miami during the last week in support of protesters in Cuba who are courageously speaking out despite repression.

Let’s be clear: That is not the kind of support the Cuban American community here — or any community — needs. Miami must repudiate Tarrio, his group and his extremism at every opportunity, just as we repudiate the far-left extremism of a handful of BLM activists who have come out in support of the repressive regime in Cuba. In each case, legitimate causes for freedom and reform are subverted.