Miami Herald: DACA ruling a victory for 'Dreamers'

A federal judge's latest affirmation that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — DACA — should be reinstated is great news for the young people called "Dreamers," who for the past four years have been tiptoeing around the possibility of being deported.

The judge's ruling also affirmed the ongoing absurdity of U.S. immigration policies that for years have lacked the coherence of comprehensive reform.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn last week ordered the Trump administration to restore DACA, created by President Obama's executive order in 2012. It prevents the deportation of young, undocumented immigrants, whose parents brought them to the United States illegally when they were children. The ruling says the administration must again accept applications for DACA renewal as well as from those who are newly eligible.

President Trump, who in 2016 vociferously campaigned on a bigoted anti-immigrant platform, announced in September 2017 he was ending DACA, which he had used as a bargaining chip to get funds for his border wall. His action and the viability of the program itself have been litigated in courts ever since, alleging that the administration ended the program unlawfully.