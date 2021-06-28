Miami Herald: Condo dwellers are afraid. Grand jury should investigate Surfside collapse for long-term solutions

The tragedy, which is still unfolding as the death toll rises, has caused ripples of fear in condos dwellers up and down the coast, and inland as well. If a failure like this could happen in a building constructed in 1981, what might happen in older buildings or those with delayed or shoddy maintenance? Champlain Towers South condo was in the process of doing the legally required 40-year structural check-up when it buckled.

Hundreds of thousands of condo residents, perhaps even millions around the country, deserve to know exactly what happened in Surfside. They need to understand what can be done to prevent another collapse, and they need to know that as fast as possible. They need an honest, open — and urgent — investigation of how our condo safeguards went so catastrophically, lethally wrong. ...

To start, though, we need seamless cooperation with Surfside, Miami-Dade County, the state government and the federal government — regardless of which party holds the top offices. Thursday, County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an emergency order, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared a state of emergency in the county, freeing up the flow of federal money and resources that President Biden has indicated would be forthcoming. That’s a baseline of cooperation, and we’re glad to see it.