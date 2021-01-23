 Skip to main content
Melting may help snowman get vaccine in this week's winning You Toon caption
Melting may help snowman get vaccine in this week's winning You Toon caption

Brian McGuire of Mauston is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Brian!

His caption about a snowman wearing a mask beat out more than 70 entries. McGuire wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Barbara Willoughby

  • of Evansville: “Let’s call him President Biden. He’s got a solid base, has open arms, wears a mask and has all his buttons.”

John Bollig

  • of Madison: “He has a mask, the carrot is organic, we used clean coal, and the branches are from a dead tree. The ‘snowflakes’ won’t be offended.”

Mary Howick

  • of Madison: “Keep your mask over your carrot, wash your sticks, and stay away from the Frosty Ball!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

