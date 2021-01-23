Melting may help snowman get vaccine in this week's winning You Toon caption

Brian McGuire of Mauston is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Brian!
His caption about a snowman wearing a mask beat out more than 70 entries. McGuire wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Barbara Willoughby
- of Evansville: “Let’s call him President Biden. He’s got a solid base, has open arms, wears a mask and has all his buttons.”
John Bollig
- of Madison: “He has a mask, the carrot is organic, we used clean coal, and the branches are from a dead tree. The ‘snowflakes’ won’t be offended.”
Mary Howick
- of Madison: “Keep your mask over your carrot, wash your sticks, and stay away from the Frosty Ball!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.