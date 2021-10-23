Melissa Gavin: Congress must act on climate, pass "Build Back Better"

CROSS PLAINS — Catastrophic flooding in 2018 swept through much of Dane County and my community of Cross Plains west of Madison, destroying homes and peoples’ livelihoods. My own neighbor’s house had to be knocked down due to flood damage, and my family lost some of our household appliances.

But we counted ourselves extremely lucky because the damage was so much more severe for many of our neighbors.

This flooding and other extreme weather events would not have happened without climate change, and communities such as mine — as well as our state and nation — need a plan to fight climate-harming carbon pollution while moving toward clean energy. From 2010 to 2020, Wisconsin experienced 16 extreme weather events, including floods, heat waves and droughts, that cost our state an estimated $10 billion in damages.

As CEO of the RE-AMP Network, I have long pushed for climate solutions and fought greenhouse gas pollution across the Midwest. Following the flooding in Dane County, I even got involved locally, going to the Cross Plains Board and mobilizing others to take climate action and create a sustainability plan for our community. Dane County, too, is taking the climate crisis seriously, releasing a Climate Action Plan last year that included essential flood mitigation measures and recommendations to support our clean energy future.