Melissa Gavin: Congress must act on climate, pass "Build Back Better"

CROSS PLAINS — Catastrophic flooding in 2018 swept through much of Dane County and my community of Cross Plains west of Madison, destroying homes and peoples’ livelihoods. My own neighbor’s house had to be knocked down due to flood damage, and my family lost some of our household appliances.
But we counted ourselves extremely lucky because the damage was so much more severe for many of our neighbors.
This flooding and other extreme weather events would not have happened without climate change, and communities such as mine — as well as our state and nation — need a plan to fight climate-harming carbon pollution while moving toward clean energy. From 2010 to 2020, Wisconsin experienced 16 extreme weather events, including floods, heat waves and droughts, that cost our state an estimated $10 billion in damages.
As CEO of the RE-AMP Network, I have long pushed for climate solutions and fought greenhouse gas pollution across the Midwest. Following the flooding in Dane County, I even got involved locally, going to the Cross Plains Board and mobilizing others to take climate action and create a sustainability plan for our community. Dane County, too, is taking the climate crisis seriously, releasing a Climate Action Plan last year that included essential flood mitigation measures and recommendations to support our clean energy future.
While these are great first steps, communities such as Cross Plains need big, bold climate action to address extreme weather events like floods. Congress is now considering a “Build Back Better” plan, which would make the investments we need to address the carbon pollution that is driving extreme weather. Our leaders can act now by passing this and putting our nation on the path to achieving a roughly 50% reduction in carbon pollution by 2030. At the same time, it would accelerate our nation’s transition to clean energy.
“Build Back Better” includes key measures that are vital for Wisconsinites. By investing in agriculture sustainability and conservation, we can address the runoff from farm fields that often leads to flooding, which devastated Cross Plains and Dane County. Clean energy and weatherization investments also will help rural communities become more resilient in the face of climate change. True to President Joe Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, which commits to delivering at least 40% of the overall benefits from climate investments to disadvantaged communities, “Build Back Better” must follow through on these promises.
Cutting carbon pollution by investing in clean energy also will create family-sustaining jobs. Clean energy jobs were growing 70% faster than the economy as a whole before the COVID-19 crisis, and now almost 70,000 Wisconsinites work in clean energy.
Clean energy investments are popular — 67% of Wisconsinites are in favor of the “Build Back Better” provisions to support clean energies such as wind and solar. While these investments, we can capitalize on our state’s growing clean energy economy and fight climate change, too.
Extreme weather is happening all over the country, and Wisconsin’s members of Congress need to address the climate crisis now. As Congress debates this legislation, I urge all our leaders in Washington, especially Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, to deliver on clean energy, climate, justice and jobs.