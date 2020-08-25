Melissa Buchholz, Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, Rachel Hughes and Jim Jordan: Trump's economic agenda is hurting Wisconsinites

Dear President Trump,
This week, we expect you will use the Republican National Convention to tout your economic policy “accomplishments.” But Wisconsinites know the truth — your economic agenda is bailing out corporations while leaving the rest of us behind.
Though you consider yourself responsible for the “greatest economy in history,” unemployment remains the highest it's been since the Great Depression. Not only did the U.S. GDP plummet by a staggering 35% in the second quarter of 2020 — the highest drop on record — but job growth remains stagnant, as a staggering 29.7 million Americans remain on or have applied to receive unemployment benefits.
The Badger State has felt the devastating impact of these bleak numbers in our pocketbooks and in our pantries. More than 850,000 folks have applied for unemployment since the pandemic began, and now 158,000 Wisconsin households with children can’t afford enough to eat. But instead of supporting workers and their families through an unprecedented crisis, you let the enhanced federal unemployment benefits expire on July 31, resulting in a $2,400 per month pandemic pay cut. Now, tens of thousands of families across our great state are struggling to stay afloat during this dual health and economic crisis.
Every second progress on a new economic relief package is stonewalled, your administration demonstrates how far out of touch your economic policies are with the reality facing workers like us. While our families and neighbors face record unemployment, wage loss, sickness and incredible financial uncertainty, your focus on payroll tax cuts and corporate liability shields shows you care more about fulfilling Wall Street wish lists than you do about helping the American people through this crisis.
Even your sham executive actions were just Band-Aids on bullet wounds. Not only does your executive action force unemployed workers to take a 25% pay cut, but the program itself is built to fail and only hurts the workers who have already been hit the hardest by deflating wages. No matter how you look at it, all your policies have been broken promises. Wisconsin workers, farmers and small business owners like us need real relief, not more empty rhetoric.
To put it simply, we can’t afford any more economic policies that put Wall Street and the very rich ahead of us. We know the economy is far from “great” — we know that the suffering in our communities is not normal, and it’s not okay. Rest assured, President Trump, as you take the stage this week, we will be watching.
Sincerely,
Opportunity Wisconsin steering committee members:
Melissa Buchholz, owner of Odd Duck and Little Duck Kitchen, Milwaukee
Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, history professor, UW -Eau Claire, Eau Claire
Rachel Hughes, emergency physician, Madison
Jim Jordan, retired Shopko employee, Green Bay
