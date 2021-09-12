Melinda Heinritz: Madison's schools have shown resilience

One evening last September in the pouring rain, teachers and staff from the Madison School District picked up 2,500 supply kits from the Alliant Energy Center and distributed them to schools throughout the district. The kits would then be sent home to students so they could be as prepared as possible for virtual instruction.

It may have been raining, but the teamwork and dedication of so many teachers and staff could not have been shining any brighter.

As we begin this school year with the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus potentially clouding optimism, we need to remember and recognize the resiliency teachers, staff, parents and, most importantly, our scholars have demonstrated over this past year and a half.

In the face of an unprecedented global crisis, the Madison School District organized in extraordinary ways to ensure students had food on their tables at home. In the beginning of the pandemic, the district was handing out 16,000 meals per week — much less than usually served when school was in-person. After making changes in structure and organization, over 50,000 meals per week were being distributed last fall.