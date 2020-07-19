Melinda Heinritz and Mo Cheeks: Vote 'yes' for Madison schools in November

The Madison School Board last week voted to put two referendum questions on the November ballot. The first authorizes increased spending limits for the district. The second approves major renovations to the district’s high schools.
We are coming together to begin organizing support for these two measures because passing them is critical for the future of the Madison community.
Over the past year, the School District and School Board have been thoughtful and deliberative in collecting feedback and input from the community to decide whether to move forward with these efforts. They have listened, and changed course when needed, to make sure these referendums are aligned with the needs of the community. We agree with the School Board’s assessment that passing both of these referendums will be essential to enabling our public schools to make major investments in equity programs and to ensure that our students learn in safe, up-to-date and energy-efficient facilities on par with neighboring communities.
We came to know each other through our work together at the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools. As we write this together and begin this campaign together, we want to remind the community what is at stake in this moment. We’ve heard a lot of talk about “returning to normal” post-COVID-19.
But these past few months have laid bare the reality that “normal” and the “status quo” were never good enough. The inequities and challenges that still exist for our city and in our public schools have demonstrated an even more critical need to invest in the young people of our city. Madison has an opportunity here to commit to “return” to a school district that is stronger than ever.
We believe these referendums together will ensure we have facilities that can be a place for quality, safe and healthy learning, while improving student access to information technology. We believe these referendums will address systemic inequities that have existed in our schools and allow our district to continue to attract and retain diverse families, as well as high quality teachers and staff.
Of course we recognize that asking people to choose to increase their taxes is never easy. Doing so in the midst of an economic and public health crisis is even harder. Yet we believe these two measures together represent an investment in the future of Madison’s public schools and our community that can not be delayed.
Madison has a proud tradition of strong support for our public schools. Now, more than ever, our students, staff and schools need us to be there for them during this unprecedented time.
Over the next few weeks and months, we will be announcing the support of community leaders and elected officials who support our efforts. We hope you too will join our campaign to support Madison’s public schools. To find out more, please visit: yes2investmsn.org.
Heinritz is executive director and Cheeks is president of Schools Make Madison Advocacy. Cheeks is a former Madison City Council member.
