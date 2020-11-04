Melanie Scharrer: Restore asylum for survivors

In tent camps along the border, asylum officers and U.S. federal judges have begun to enforce the Trump administration’s new guidelines for asylum cases. These orders not only make it nearly impossible for survivors of torture and persecution to obtain refuge in our country, but also subvert the rule of law, eliminate due process, and damage the United States’ global reputation.
I am a member of Physicians for Human Rights Asylum Network, an international group of volunteers who provide evaluations for refugees. As a psychiatrist trained in identifying and documenting trauma and torture, I oppose the Trump administration’s changes.
According to the United Nations' internationally accepted definition of persecution, asylum seekers must provide evidence of pain and suffering to obtain positive verdicts. They must also show that their trauma was inflicted both for a purpose and with the consent of a governing authority. This was already a high bar. Survivors of torture struggled to recount their trauma to officials within a one-year timeline. The latest executive orders require survivors, who often possess limited English literacy and overwhelmingly lack representation by legal counsel, to submit complicated forms and prohibitive fees in the first two weeks of their arrival or risk their case being dismissed.
The Trump administration’s new rules place an impossibly high burden on applicants, ignoring global standards, U.S. legal precedent and the guidance of Congress. Refugees must demonstrate that they sought asylum in every country they traveled through to get to the United States. Increasingly narrow definitions limit what counts as “severe” persecution. Survivors must prove that persecutors engaged in “effort to carry out threats.” As a medical and psychiatric expert, I can characterize a scar’s consistency with the injury described and identify symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder. However, I would not presume to comment on the “severity” of torture or the “effort” to be endured before a threat is considered legitimate.
In some countries, it’s common knowledge that the government persecutes people for their gender or sexual orientation. Targeted individuals often choose to flee rather than suffer the inevitable. Sometimes the inevitable would involve losing their children or facing prosecution, penalties many Croatian women have faced when reporting domestic violence. Under the new orders, such cases can be disqualified, since persecution for one’s gender or sexual orientation is no longer recognized as legitimate grounds for asylum.
Meanwhile, reports of medical neglect, abuse, and other human rights violations come out of U.S. immigration detention centers in a steady stream. The parents of sundered families are not given information on their children’s locations or conditions. Kept apart, both adults and minors exhibit impaired ability to attend to their credible fear interviews. Some parents sign “voluntary” deportation paperwork when threatened with permanent separation from their sons and daughters. Another scare tactic allows prosecution of applicants who bring “false asylum” cases before the court, with a lifetime immigration ban as penalty.
These policies and practices violate current U.S. laws and international treaties. The 1952 Immigration & Nationality Act and the 1967 Refugee Protocol explicitly prohibit penalizing asylum seekers fleeing persecution for race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion. Since the president can’t rewrite these laws, his orders and enforcing agencies seek to circumvent them. This method has proven effective; despite setting record low ceilings for admitting refugees, fewer than 11,000 refugees were resettled this fiscal year. Under the guise of public health, since March, over 197,000 men, women, and children have been deported, despite a lack of sound health policy evidence and some evidence that detentions and forced expulsions may increase viral spread.
In rushing these policies past the American public, the Trump administration has disregarded due process. Three to six months is a standard time window for public review and comment on large policy changes, with a legal minimum of sixty days. For the latest rounds of orders, the American people were given 30 days.
The Trump administration’s policies threaten the very values of freedom, lawfulness and due process that we cherish as Americans. The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics have called for their discontinuation. Voters who care about the United States’ global reputation and human rights should keep this issue in mind when they head to the ballot box (or mailbox).
As a geriatric psychiatrist, it is my privilege to care for older adults, some whom emigrated from Laos and Cambodia in the wake of genocide. Many of my community’s Hmong elders actively fought alongside U.S. operatives in armed conflict, though they are not recognized as veterans. They demonstrate that survivors of torture and persecution are among the strongest souls on the planet. They honor us by petitioning to make their home among us. They deserve a fair hearing.
Melanie Scharrer is a psychiatrist and member of the Physicians for Human Rights Asylum Network.
