Megan Severson: Want to make it safer for our kids? Buy electric school buses

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many students here in Wisconsin took classes virtually from home rather than going to school and risking infection. Now, with all Americans 12 and up eligible for vaccines and nearly 40% of Wisconsinites vaccinated, many of our schools have either returned to normal or are making plans to do so after summer break. While this should allow us to take a sigh of relief, we must take this moment to address another health concern our children will face as they get back on buses to go to school: the long-standing threat of toxic diesel exhaust.
Yellow school buses have been American icons since 1939, and over the ensuing decades, diesel has become the fuel of choice for these important vehicles. In Wisconsin, 59,763 kids ride about 10,000 big yellow buses — most of which run on diesel — to school every day.
This is a huge danger. Diesel exhaust can cause cancer and respiratory diseases. The toxic fuel can also worsen existing conditions such as asthma and is linked to higher rates of mortality. Inhaling these fumes can especially hurt children, whose lungs are still developing. Researchers have also linked breathing polluted air from diesel school buses to poor academic performance.
What makes this such a tragedy is there’s no good reason to keep using diesel buses now that school districts can opt for electric ones. These next-generation electric buses create less net air pollution than diesel ones, even when charged on electric grids run on gas or coal. And that statistic will only improve in upcoming years as we start generating more of our power from renewable sources such as wind and solar. And let’s not forget: Using electricity rather than fossil fuels means zero tailpipe emissions into our kids’ lungs.
In fact, some trailblazers are going electric already in Wisconsin with battery-powered transit buses. For example, in November Racine will have a state-leading nine electric buses. That said, in 2022 Milwaukee will take the lead with a 15-bus electric fleet. Here in Madison we have started our transition with three electric buses. La Crosse is also making headway with two in their fleet. However, while replacing our transit buses is important, the largest form of mass transportation in the state is our school buses. On that front, Wisconsin has a lot of catching up to do.
So what’s the holdup? Shouldn’t every school district start transitioning to electric? Yes, but like everything else new buses require investment up front. It’s a big commitment — especially for cash-strapped schools — but doing so is worth it. In fact, in the long run districts would save money in operating costs.
What should make this transportation transformation even more appealing here in Wisconsin is that both the federal government’s executive and legislative branches plan to help. President Joe Biden included electric bus funding in his infrastructure proposal, while the Clean Commute for Kids Act was introduced in the U.S. Senate last month. That bill would invest $25 billion in federal grants for electric school buses nationwide over the next 10 years. It could be a difference maker for our kids, and it’s time for Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson to show their support.
Wisconsin has a chance to become a champion for electric school buses and safeguard our students’ health. If Congress passes this bill we’ll go a long way toward a healthier, safer future with cities such as Madison being well-positioned to become an example with all-electric school buses.
We are grateful that, when it comes to COVID-19, students will be substantially safer after they go back to school in August. But let’s not stop there. Let’s also make it safer for our children’s health in the most obvious way we can by sending our transition from diesel to electric school buses into overdrive.
Megan Severson is state director of Wisconsin Environment.
