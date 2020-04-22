Megan Severson and Abe Lenoch: Wisconsin birding for beginners

A tree swallow swoops overhead, effortlessly plucking insects from the air. You are transfixed. For this moment, despite the current challenges facing our community and society, you are focused on one thing — observing nature at work. Welcome to the world of birding!

Although we are sheltering at home to do our part to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsinites can still look to connect with nature right now. It offers comfort and solace in these uncertain times. Birding, or bird-watching, provides a great escape — and can be done right outside your door.

Birds will make you laugh, they will fascinate you and they will make you wonder what it’s like to see the land from a different point of view. This hobby has even been linked with lowering levels of depression and anxiety. And, with the start of spring, birds are migrating north from their winter homes, making now the perfect time for birding in Wisconsin.