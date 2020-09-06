Megan Novak: Families need flexible education funding to meet the COVID-19 crisis

We saw last spring the disparity in quality and consistency of virtual education in Wisconsin, with each school and family facing unique challenges. Parents and caregivers across the state scrambled to provide for the educational, social and physical needs of their children while navigating their own challenges of remote work or job loss. Some families struggled financially to provide the technological tools for successful virtual learning. Children reported increased rates of anxiety and depression.
As we approach the new school year, we need to do a better job of empowering families, students, schools and educators to overcome these continuing challenges. That means developing innovative solutions that will allow every Wisconsin family and student to choose the education that best fits each child’s needs. These solutions must start with a renewed focus on individual students rather than on institutions, and conversations on how education funding should flow to allow all families to access the educational environment that is best for their kids.
Traditional public schools in Wisconsin on average spend over $12,000 per student, with funding coming from local property taxes, state aid and federal programs. This method of funding schools is one that prioritizes funding school buildings as opposed to individual students and their needs. In order to meet the challenges brought about by the current pandemic, and to promote a type of education system that is tailored around the unique needs of every student, lawmakers should enact reforms to directly fund students and their needs. This could be achieved by shifting fully to a student weight-based funding system.
Our existing system is inflexible when it comes to allowing each child to find the education environment that can help them unlock their full potential. As a result, many Wisconsin students are stuck in a one-size-fits-all system that is failing to adapt to meet the educational and social needs of these students.
One solution could be enacting flexible education funding accounts that allow families to pay for the education services to customized the education of their children — from curriculum and tutors, or technology, to classes at a public or private school. The idea is to allow parents and their children a greater role in shaping the educational environment that works best for them.
At a time when we see a growing gap between families who can afford alternative educational options and those that struggle to even put food on the table as a consequence of the pandemic and related job losses, this type of flexible education funding accounts would empower all families, not just a select few, to find educational opportunities that can meet the unique needs and talents of every kid.
Our world has been turned upside down and inside out this year. Students, parents and teachers in every city and town in Wisconsin will continue to face stark challenges in the coming school year. Funding families and students directly to allow them the opportunity to find the educational environment that best suits their children’s individual needs is the solution we need in these unprecedented times.
Megan Novak is legislative director of Americans for Prosperity-Wisconsin.
