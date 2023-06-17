Dennis Pauli of Edgerton is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Dennis!
Pauli's caption about a gift for Father's Day beat out more than 70 entries. He wins publication of today’s finished cartoon and will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
- Paul Pitas of Madison: "This way he can get rid of the flare-ups without wasting his beer!"
- Scott MacLauchlin of Westfield: "All the neighbors chipped in, so I didn't even have to use any of my allowance!"
- Brian Wacker of Madison: "To the most extinguished, umm, distinguished dad I know."
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.