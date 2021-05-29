Mayor Soglin's blunt blunder

This State Journal editorial ran on May 26, 2011:
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin should say what he thinks.
But he also should think before he says something.
His ego-driven prediction this week that the Overture Center will “crash and burn” was irresponsible and insulting to his new City Council colleagues.
Soglin is not a high-profile blogger anymore, sounding off on city matters from the sidelines. He’s back in charge of City Hall for an unprecedented third time. So his words carry significant weight and come with serious consequences. ...
A gloomy Soglin told The Capital Times he hopes to be able to heroically “right the ship” when Overture fails under the control of a new private nonprofit. “The best I can do is wait for this to collapse and then just hope that the problem doesn’t take down the rest of city government,” Soglin said.
A key part of the new plan for Overture is to try to significantly boost private fundraising. “Crash and burn” is hardly a message to help that important effort. ...
We sure hope Soglin’s “crash and burn” comment doesn’t become a self-fulfilling prophesy.
And we hope his third time as mayor turns out to be more of a charm than his blunt blunder this week otherwise suggests.