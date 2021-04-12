Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway: Madison needs a vibrant and diverse Downtown

Downtown Madison is one of our city’s most important commercial districts, welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors, Badgers fans, residents and Downtown employees each year. In addition to its role as a cultural hub and gathering space, a bustling Downtown also generates significant revenue for the community through property, room and sales taxes.
Prior to the pandemic, the Downtown was impacted by online shopping and the nationwide decline in retail businesses. It struggled to attract businesses that would be appealing to our entire community. Downtown faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic as telecommuting took hold, large events were cancelled, tourism and visitors dried up, and social unrest caused significant damage to storefronts and small businesses. The unfortunate result is a record number of first-floor vacancies.
With vaccine availability ramping up, and with cultural events, the Dane County Farmers' Market and sporting events on the horizon, it is time to hit the reset button on this unique crossroads that links state offices, university spaces, conference centers, arts and culture hubs, and Downtown neighborhoods. It’s time to make the Downtown a more diverse and welcoming space for all Madisonians -- a place with a wide variety of local businesses that are owned by, and cater to, the full diversity of our community.
We are working with Downtown stakeholders to identify specific initiatives the city can assist with for this effort. We have identified multiple promising strategies.
It’s important that the number and variety of ground-floor retail, service and experiential establishments grow. The area needs a new marketing study to guide our efforts. Is a locally owned hardware store or daycare a priority? Can women’s clothing make a comeback? Does a Downtown hardware store make sense? In the near term, the city wants to partner with property owners to support temporary pop-up retail opportunities with low barriers to entry to encourage a diverse array of participants.
We know that costs associated with making building improvements can be a barrier to entry for many small businesses. The city had some success in the past with a Downtown Retail Improvement Grant program. This program should be re-launched with a focus on retail, service and experiential-based businesses. The previous program provided grants of up to $50,000 to improve the interior of retail spaces. To fund these and other city initiatives, the city plans to implement one or more tax increment districts (TIDs) Downtown, depending on the timing of several larger development projects on the horizon needed to fuel the TID.
For the retail we envision to succeed, the number of people shopping Downtown needs to increase. Please consider giving up the Amazon addiction and buying local -- Fontana’s, Jazzman, Little Luxuries, B-Side, Soap Opera, and all our locally owned businesses really need your support. The city also can provide support to enhance shopper-friendly events this summer, with particular attention to events that welcome greater diversity among Downtown shoppers. In the spirit of the Streatery Program, we are thinking about a retail version to support outdoor shopping. We also could curate and display art on the inside of vacant storefronts and host Downtown gallery nights with a diverse array of local artists.
Of course, the city must focus investments beyond the Downtown, and we are doing so. Through our Small Business Equity and Recovery programs, Kiva Madison, Market Ready, Façade Improvement Grants, Co-operative Enterprises program, and support for the Black and Latino chambers, the city is aiding hundreds of businesses all across Madison. Meanwhile, we continue to aggressively work to secure clean electric buses, rapid transit and affordable housing in and around Downtown to ensure better access to Downtown for all residents.
We cannot and will not support Downtown Madison at the expense of other neighborhoods. But I believe we can do both, and I believe a thriving Downtown that serves as a hub for residents, visitors and tourism and the revenue they generate ultimately benefits the entire city. I look forward to continued collaboration on this initiative with stakeholders, community leaders and the City Council.