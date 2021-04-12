Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway: Madison needs a vibrant and diverse Downtown

It’s important that the number and variety of ground-floor retail, service and experiential establishments grow. The area needs a new marketing study to guide our efforts. Is a locally owned hardware store or daycare a priority? Can women’s clothing make a comeback? Does a Downtown hardware store make sense? In the near term, the city wants to partner with property owners to support temporary pop-up retail opportunities with low barriers to entry to encourage a diverse array of participants.

We know that costs associated with making building improvements can be a barrier to entry for many small businesses. The city had some success in the past with a Downtown Retail Improvement Grant program. This program should be re-launched with a focus on retail, service and experiential-based businesses. The previous program provided grants of up to $50,000 to improve the interior of retail spaces. To fund these and other city initiatives, the city plans to implement one or more tax increment districts (TIDs) Downtown, depending on the timing of several larger development projects on the horizon needed to fuel the TID.