I have been a part of history, not for myself but for others. I have done more than create change: I have made improvements happen. I’ve made people’s lives better. From my perspective, that is the criteria on which a candidate should be held accountable.
And that’s one of the starkest differences between my opponent and myself. I have a proven track record of getting things done, as opposed to making promises. I am leading a hardworking city staff as they accomplish our goals, not criticizing them. I stand up for the people of Madison. Sometimes that makes me unpopular.
It is better to have an innovative mayor than one who studies innovation. The innovation I’ve created has had real-life consequences including expanding protected rights for communities of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ community.
Then there is my lifelong commitment to equity.
Satya says Madison is a racist city. We are not. We are a caring, compassionate city where racism exists. We are an imperfect city taking action to confront America’s great unfinished business: ending racial disparity.
Lifting up what is wrong with Madison obscures what is right. We cannot build a better city by ignoring either reality.
Although we have more work to do, we have closed gaps. And over the next four years, we need to continue to build on that success — not disregard and insult the people of Madison who closed economic gaps, significantly reduced homicides, and cared for the health of others.
Since 2010, Madison is one of only 11 cities in the nation where income and wages have risen for all people, across racial and ethnic groups.
My ability to make things happen is a big part of that achievement. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished. I am even more excited about the good things on the horizon.
Our peer support program, in collaboration with nonprofits in the African-American community, is reducing gun violence and needs to expand. We pioneered the use of a jobs TIF, which mandates good wages, pensions, health care and job training in collaboration with the private sector and the Urban League.
We have closed gaps in income and created jobs. We are doing groundbreaking work that increases the number of minority entrepreneurs. We built more than 1,300 affordable apartments and over 5,000 market-rate units. We are setting new goals and funding them through new, and newer, ideas.
But, there is no guarantee progress will continue. We cannot have a mayor who experiments with policies that sound good but have disastrous results. Remember the years and millions of dollars wasted on government-mandated inclusionary zoning? Despite her recent denials, Satya is on record as supporting that failed idea.
We also cannot overanalyze. The programs I have implemented are working. But we have seen in the past — when the South Madison Community Health Center was defunded by past mayors for example — how worthwhile, bread-and-butter initiatives are cast aside for shiny new objects.
As a high school student, I protested segregation. In college, I worked summers on integrating housing in Chicago suburbs. I was a leader in the civil rights and anti-war protests at UW. I was arrested and I was beaten by the police. I marched with Dr. King.
Social justice and civil rights are the great work of my life.
My conscience is combined with my ability to make improvements happen. I get meaningful things done. My leadership as mayor is premised on those two pillars: values and action. And that is what I will continue to bring to Madison over the next four years.
Mayor Paul Soglin is a candidate for re-election as Madison's mayor.