Maxine McKinney de Royston and Erica O. Turner: Acting collectively and systemically for equity in pandemic schooling

A few weeks ago, we stood on the shore of a local beach, breathing through our masks in 90-degree heat while watching our children (ages 7-11) on a physically distanced play date. Our conversation turned to the district’s decision to go virtual through the end of October. We were simultaneously relieved and concerned.
We saw in the spring that even when children cannot attend school safely, employers demand parents work at full capacity and, with little in the way of state-supported child care, most families — across race and class — are left to make individual child care arrangements. Indeed, affluent, predominantly white families have already begun looking into private schools, moving to less populated areas, hiring private tutors, shifting to home-schooling, and/or organizing “learning pods.” Yet, less affluent children — often children of color — have little access to these resources and may also rely upon schools for critical services like breakfast and lunch programs. With all that is going on, what is there to do about these inequities? As Black parents and professors of education, we feel these concerns and the related exhaustion deeply, and yet, we think collective, political action, or as we say to our kids — people power — is needed to move the dial on equity.
Let’s be clear: an uncontrolled COVID-19 pandemic, anti-Black racism, xenophobia, climate crises and economic collapse are deepening existing inequities. A large body of research, including our own, shows that students of color are systematically denied access to safe and high-quality education. Maxine’s article, "I’m a Teacher, I’m Gonna Always Protect You," details how anti-Black racism operates every day via harmful disciplinary practices, teacher-student relationships and stereotypes to make classrooms and schools physically, emotionally, psychologically and academically unsafe spaces for Black children. These inequities do not get resolved by families securing “the best” for their children through “white flight” and opportunity hoarding.
Indeed, Erica’s book, "Suddenly Diverse: How School Districts Manage Race and Inequality," demonstrates how a focus on the individual actions of privileged families obscures systemic inequities such as racialized wealth inequality and the defunding of public schools and contributes to the adoption of managerial policies that, in failing to disrupt inequity, actually exacerbate it. As before, in this new “normal,” individualized actions layered onto ongoing systemic inequities continue to have stark consequences for public schools and the children they serve. Individualized actions that do not consider the collective further privatize education by taking away much-needed resources and eroding the social safety nets public schools provide as a public good. They also often foreclose resources needed to disrupt the inequities and racism seen in Maxine’s work.
Doing the right thing for everyone doesn’t get done on its own. It requires collective, political action: people power.
Talking with other parents about our experiences in the spring, we explored how we could collectively work toward equity and justice when school started again. We saw school districts developing plans for the fall with little to no input from or guidance being offered to families. So, we created the guide we wanted to see. Erica wrote it and the rest of us chipped in to make it happen: people power.
While discouraging individualized efforts to secure advantage, our "Equity in Pandemic Schooling" guide highlights 10 actions that families, educators and community members can take to work toward equity in pandemic schooling and beyond. The actions range from taking a few minutes to write a letter to Congress, sharing a Facebook post about the guide, or donating to BIPOC-led organizations that support families and students; to longer-term, collective work like advocating for virtual learning activities and resources that facilitate each and every student accessing and engaging in meaningful learning. We urge families, educators and community members to read the guide and commit to specific individual and collective actions before school starts as well as during the school year. To commit to people power.
At the heart of this guide is this idea of people power — that to survive and thrive we need to consider each other and work together. We are encouraged by recent announcements that Madison city officials and the school district are collaborating to take some of the actions detailed in the guide, like making available full-day child care for families that need it. We are also excited by the new MMSD superintendent’s commitments to community and equity and look forward to seeing his leadership in action. But, there is still more to do.
These times have literally brought schools into our homes, making it ever more urgent for districts, schools and educators to work with parents and caregivers, especially those of color and/or working class, as partners and critical collaborators. This will not be easy. Families are worn out right now — our own included. Yet, an inclusive, equitable education that is safe, engaging and caring for all students is needed, and perhaps only possible, with people power.
Maxine McKinney de Royston, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Curriculum & Instruction at the University of Wisconsin,-Madison. Her research examines pedagogies and interactions in schools and STEM classrooms that support racially minoritized students’ positive identities and learning.
Erica O. Turner, Ph.D., is an associate professor of educational policy studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the author of "Suddenly Diverse: How School Districts Manage Race and Inequality" (University of Chicago Press, 2020).
