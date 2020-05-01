Maureen Busalacchi, Issa Kohler-Hausmann and Lily Hu: Coronavirus pandemic calls for safe releases from jails, prisons

For over a month, Wisconsin residents have undertaken significant collective sacrifice to abide by Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer-at-home” order to decrease the rate of COVID-19 transmissions statewide. But these important efforts to “flatten the curve” will be undermined if these same measures are not implemented uniformly throughout the state. Now, more than ever, we must guard in particular against outbreaks at institutions where dense physical contact is inescapable: long-term care facilities, other large congregate settings, and especially prisons and jails.
Spaces where people cohabitate closely, circulate in small spaces, and security is maintained with constant physical contact — conditions like those found in many correctional institutions — are capable of maximizing the spread of a highly infectious virus like the novel coronavirus. These conditions are especially severe in Wisconsin, where facilities are operating at on average 30% over capacity, with some even operating as much as 120% over capacity. Thus far, the state’s response to the threat that conditions in these institutions pose to the public health has been inadequate.
Epidemiologic tools can help model these risks. For example, one publicly available model created by the Neher Lab, a research group that studies infectious disease dynamics, predicts that if Wisconsin’s quarantine measures are able to mitigate viral transmission by around 60% with social distancing through the end of May (compared to what would occur under conditions of unchecked spread) then the state can expect about 500 persons to be hospitalized with COVID-19 with about 320 in Intensive Care Units. Under these conditions, about 500 people are projected to die from COVID-19 by the end of May. If mitigation efforts are more effective, reducing transmission by over 60%, this number will be lower. So far, this model has rather accurately fit the actual numbers of infection spread and hospitalization rates in Wisconsin.
But this best-case scenario does not take account of the rush of cases that will come from persons that work and/or live in correctional facilities where it is impossible to keep infection rates so low. It is likely that under current Department of Corrections disease mitigation approaches, viral spread will decrease by only 20% within this subpopulation of 54,000, a number that includes incarcerated persons, correctional employees and the average number of persons in employees’ households.
Increased disease rates in this subpopulation will present significant added burden to Wisconsin’s hospitals, and will do so in a much shorter time frame than our current statewide flattened curve suggests. This same model predicts that by mid-June, the Wisconsin correctional community alone will need some 570 hospital beds and some 270 ICU beds. By the end of June, there will be 251 deaths from the correctional community due to COVID-19 — a 30% increase in mortality above what would be predicted if social distancing were uniformly practiced. As a contrast, consider that the entire state of Wisconsin has so far experienced 308 COVID-related deaths since the start of the outbreak.
Moreover, there is a significant geographic mismatch between the concentration of prisons and jails and hospital capacity. Many prisons in Wisconsin are clustered in the southeastern region of the state, accounting for approximately 18,000 inmates, guards and families. At the projected peak of outbreak within this region’s subpopulation, the severely ill will require up to 75% of the estimated available ICU beds, leaving very few beds for the remaining 1.7 million people in the region — persons who might also present critical cases of COVID-19 or suffer non-COVID related medical incidents such as heart attacks, strokes, farm accidents, and the like.
Rural communities are at particular risk of excess hospital demand. For example, according to Covid Act Now, a group that models how interventions affect COVID spread and hospital capacity, Juneau County has only 33 beds available for its 27,000 residents. While uniform strict adherence to distancing measures makes hospital overflow unlikely, small changes in compliance can have a significant effect. Failures to mitigate in dense population centers in the county can be disastrous — a single outbreak in the New Lisbon Correctional facility with its 1,045 people incarcerated and 296 staff could saturate the entire county’s hospital bed supply.
But one does not need formal epidemiological training to see this. As is being painfully illustrated in New York City and Chicago, most of the cases overwhelming the hospitals now were likely contracted some two weeks ago, and jails in those cities now represent the number one source of new COVID-19 cases in the country.
Each day the state delays in taking comprehensive action to allow incarcerated persons and facilities staff to safely socially distance, it is failing to adequately prepare local communities that, as a result, are at higher risk of infection. This includes hospitals and health care workers that will have to tend to the eventual outbreak among not only inmates, but also guards, other staff, their family members, and the communities where they reside and shop.
Wisconsin must act now. The governor must use his constitutional power under Article V, Section 6 to grant “reprieves” and “commutations” for the elderly, infirm, and those with one year or less left on their sentence. The Legislature should pass legislation, similar to President Trump’s federal First Step Act, allowing for a portion of a prison sentence to be served under home confinement.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has recently issued a cursory opinion refusing original jurisdiction over an important lawsuit filed by the local ACLU seeking to protect the correctional population. We can only hope the court will not proactively undermine the larger public health measures by siding with Republican legislators challenging the governor’s emergency powers.
The Department of Corrections must take emergency measures to decrease density and to increase safety measures inside of prisons — without creating inhumane conditions in violation of state and federal law. The Board of Parole, which maintains release power over persons sentenced prior to Truth In Sentencing, should immediately parole all low-risk persons who have completed their minimum terms. Defense attorneys and advocates should identify candidates for sentence modification, local district attorneys should support those petitions, and courts must set up efficient remote procedures for hearing and granting those petitions.
Readers should let their elected officials know that every individual who can safely be released from jail or prison — even if under ongoing community supervision — should be released as soon as possible. This is not only for the health of inmates and staff, but for the health and safety of you, your friends, your neighbors, and your community.
Otherwise, the sacrifices we have made, and continue to make, to slow the spread of this virus will be undercut. And our health care systems — which have already been severely stressed — will be further strained, leading to many additional, and unnecessary, and most importantly, preventable deaths.
Maureen Busalacchi is co-chair of the Wisconsin Public Health Association's public affairs committee. Issa Kohler-Hausmann, J.D., Ph.D., was born and raised in Wisconsin. She is a professor of law and sociology at Yale University. Lily Hu is a Ph.D. candidate in math and philosophy at Harvard University.
