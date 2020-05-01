Maureen Busalacchi, Issa Kohler-Hausmann and Lily Hu: Coronavirus pandemic calls for safe releases from jails, prisons

For over a month, Wisconsin residents have undertaken significant collective sacrifice to abide by Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer-at-home” order to decrease the rate of COVID-19 transmissions statewide. But these important efforts to “flatten the curve” will be undermined if these same measures are not implemented uniformly throughout the state. Now, more than ever, we must guard in particular against outbreaks at institutions where dense physical contact is inescapable: long-term care facilities, other large congregate settings, and especially prisons and jails.

Spaces where people cohabitate closely, circulate in small spaces, and security is maintained with constant physical contact — conditions like those found in many correctional institutions — are capable of maximizing the spread of a highly infectious virus like the novel coronavirus. These conditions are especially severe in Wisconsin, where facilities are operating at on average 30% over capacity, with some even operating as much as 120% over capacity. Thus far, the state’s response to the threat that conditions in these institutions pose to the public health has been inadequate.