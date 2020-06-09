Matthew Rothschild: Tackling racism is a key to saving democracy

“You were born into a society which spelled out with brutal clarity and in as many ways as possible that you were a worthless human being.”

— James Baldwin, in his “Letter to My Nephew,” 1962

The horrific video of George Floyd being murdered, so sadistically and so nonchalantly, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is shaking this country to its core.

Because at that core is racism. We cannot be a real democracy while racism persists — whether it’s police brutality, voter suppression, grotesque disparities in income and wealth and health, or any other manifestation of systemic institutional racism.

A real democracy is one where everyone has an equal voice, and racism deprives people of color of voice — and all too often of breath.

This is not new in America.

Most of the civil disturbances in the “Long, Hot Summers” in the 1960s were sparked by police brutality.

In his “Report from Occupied Territory” in 1966, James Baldwin wrote about how the police treat black Americans like dogs. “The law is meant to be my servant and not my master, still less my torturer and my murderer,” he wrote.