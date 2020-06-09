Matthew Rothschild: Tackling racism is a key to saving democracy

“You were born into a society which spelled out with brutal clarity and in as many ways as possible that you were a worthless human being.”
— James Baldwin, in his “Letter to My Nephew,” 1962
The horrific video of George Floyd being murdered, so sadistically and so nonchalantly, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is shaking this country to its core.
Because at that core is racism. We cannot be a real democracy while racism persists — whether it’s police brutality, voter suppression, grotesque disparities in income and wealth and health, or any other manifestation of systemic institutional racism.
A real democracy is one where everyone has an equal voice, and racism deprives people of color of voice — and all too often of breath.
This is not new in America.
Most of the civil disturbances in the “Long, Hot Summers” in the 1960s were sparked by police brutality.
In his “Report from Occupied Territory” in 1966, James Baldwin wrote about how the police treat black Americans like dogs. “The law is meant to be my servant and not my master, still less my torturer and my murderer,” he wrote.
The 1968 Kerner Commission Report noted: “The police are not merely a spark factor. To some Negroes, police have come to symbolize white power, white racism, and white repression. And the fact is that many police do reflect and express these white attitudes.”
But then came Richard Nixon and his Southern Strategy and his calls for “law and order.” The push for reform, demanded by the Civil Rights Movement and the Kerner Commission, was repelled.
And the racism and the police brutality continued.
June Jordan wrote “A Poem About Police Violence” in 1974, where she describes her rage that 18 cops strangled one black man to death.
Ta-Nehisi Coates, in his “Between the World and Me,” wrote in 2015: “The officer carries with him the power of the American state, and the weight of American legacy, and they necessitate that of the bodies destroyed every year, some wild and disproportionate number of them will be black.”
In the last four-and-a-half years, 1,252 black people have been shot dead by police, according to the Washington Post. Others, like George Floyd and Eric Garner, have been kneed to death or choked to death.
There’s only so much abuse that people can take.
The videotaped grotesqueness of George Floyd’s murder has spurred millions Americans into nonviolent protests.
And while the media focuses on the violence to property, let’s not forget that in hundreds and hundreds of cities and towns across this country, people have expressed their righteous anger in lawful ways. I want to celebrate that.
Just here in Wisconsin, there have been protests in Appleton, Beloit, Eau Claire, Green Bay, Janesville, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha and Wausau, that I know of, and I’m sure there have been others, as well.
I’m heartened that so many people — young and old, black and white and Latino and Asian and Native — in so many places have risen to this occasion.
And yes, a relative few have fallen to this occasion, too. I don’t condone it. I don’t like to see it. It’s destructive, it’s distracting, and I don’t think it’s helpful.
But Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cautioned us in an op-ed in the L.A. Times not to stress the counterproductive-ness.
“You’re not wrong — but you’re not right, either,” he said. “Even though we do all the conventional things to raise public and political awareness — write articulate and insightful pieces in the Atlantic, explain the continued devastation on CNN, support candidates who promise change — the needle hardly budges.”
Abdul-Jabbar's conclusion: “What I want to see is not a rush to judgment, but a rush to justice.”
Instead, some Wisconsin officials are demanding a rush to repression.
Sen. Ron Johnson is calling for massive federal intervention, saying: “ The federal government and the Department of Homeland Security should use all their resources and authorities to assist frontline local and state officials in countering this dystopian display of anarchy.”
Assembly Speaker Robin “Incredibly Safe” Vos condemned the response by Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway as “inexcusable” and said that citizens should be outraged that the police didn’t crack down on the vandals and the looters.
She retorted that people should be outraged “when black people die without consequence.”
And Trump himself seems eager to unleash the dogs, literally.
But repression won’t solve the problem.
Only tackling racism will.
Matthew Rothschild is executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. This op-ed first appeared on the WDC's website.
