Matthew Rothschild: Say no to voter suppression bills

I’m urging you to contact your legislators and urge them to vote no on three voter suppression bills that are circulating this week in the Wisconsin Legislature.
On Feb. 22, state Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville — along with state Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and state Reps. Cindi Duchow, R-Town of Delafield, and Ken Skowronski, R-Franklin — passed around a batch of bills that would make it harder for Wisconsinites to vote by absentee ballot. The bills would make it especially difficult for those who are indefinitely confined.
The bill, with the Legislative Reference Bureau number LRB-0428, makes anyone who is indefinitely confined jump through several hoops. First, the person would need to make a statement under oath affirming the fact of being indefinitely confined. On top of that, if the indefinitely confined voter is under 65, that sworn statement would need “to be signed by a physician, physician assistant or advanced practice registered nurse.” And the voter would have to go through these hoops every two years.
What’s more, this bill would require the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove all voters who identified themselves as indefinitely confined between March 12, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020, and force them all to reapply for that status.
Another bill, LRB-1935, would make it illegal for employees of a retirement home or residential care facility to even encourage a resident to vote. “No employee of a qualified retirement home … may influence an occupant of the home or facility to apply for or not apply for an absentee ballot or cast or refrain from casting a ballot.”
And the third bill, LRB-2032, would no longer allow those who are indefinitely confined to receive absentee ballots automatically. Instead, they would need to fill out an absentee ballot request every election.
In addition, this bill would prohibit the Wisconsin Elections Commission from sending absentee ballot applications en masse, as it did last year to 2.7 million Wisconsin voters. Neither could any municipal or county clerk or local elections board, for that matter.
These three bills are clearly aimed at making it harder for people to vote by absentee ballot.
They are an assault on our fundamental democratic right to vote, and they discriminate against the elderly and persons with disabilities.
Please contact your legislators to oppose these bills.
And if you don’t know who your legislators are, it’s easy to find out. You can call the toll-free legislative hotline at 1-800-362-9472 (266-9960 in Madison). Here is the email directory for state Senators. And here it is for Assembly members.
Matthew Rothschild is executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
