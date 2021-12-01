Matthew DeFour: As hidden camera cases show, school investigation records should be public

“I’m surprised it’s taken this long to get it, and it’s unfortunate board members have to see it in the news,” former Madison School Board president Gloria Reyes told the Wisconsin State Journal. “We need to be transparent about these issues even if we don’t have all the answers.”

Releasing the report also would have reassured families the district was addressing their concerns transparently and expeditiously. Now the students are suing the district and Kruchten for the psychological damage his actions caused.

Even though the district accidentally released the full report, it continues to deny requests for the same record, as well as a $30,000 third-party review of another hidden camera incident in an East High locker room. The locker room cameras were supposedly put in place to catch a custodian napping on the job, but they were in a location where special needs students changed clothes.

The district says it won’t release either report because they are protected from public disclosure by attorney-client privilege.

A 1996 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in Wisconsin Newspress v. School District of Sheboygan Falls affirmed that a letter between an outside attorney and a school board did not have to be disclosed under the state public records law. But the law does not prohibit releasing such records.