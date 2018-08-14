I just read a book called "How Democracies Die" by two professors of government at Harvard University (Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt), and it’s not, to say the least, reassuring.
They say there are four key indicators of authoritarian behavior, and Donald Trump meets them all.
1. “Rejection of (or weak commitment to) the democratic rules of the game.” (Examples: His bogus claims of millions of illegal immigrant voters. His assailing of judges. His attack on special counsel Robert Mueller.)
2. “Denial of the legitimacy of political opponents.” (Examples: “Crooked Hillary” and “Pocohantas”)
3. “Toleration or encouragement of violence.” (Example: “Knock the hell out of them. I promise you: I will pay the legal fees.” See also his comments on Charlottesville.)
4. “Readiness to curtail civil liberties of opponents, including media.” (“Fake news” and “the media is the enemy of the people.” Plus, threats to use the government to go after Amazon and sanctuary cities. Plus his assault on the civil liberties of immigrants: Not only the hideous policy of tearing children from their parents, but also the executive order on Muslim immigrants and others, saying that ICE agents could send back anyone who they think is “chargeable” with a crime. Chargeable? Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?)
Trump is not a full-blown fascist yet because he lacks a well-developed fascist ideology. He’s not Adolf Hitler. He hasn’t written "Mein Kampf." In fact, he hasn’t written anything in his life except a bunch of bad checks.
But he has all the inclinations of the fascist.
He is a clinical, pathological narcissist and a playground bully. Fascists revel in bullying, and their supporters admire them for it. George Orwell called such admirers “bully worshipers.”
He loves strongmen, and not just Russia's Vladimir Putin but the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and others. In fact, it’s one reason he’s warmed to North Korea's Kim Jong-un.
He fantasizes about being president for life. When President Xi Jinping of China essentially became president for life, Trump said: “I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll want to give that a shot someday.”
He also echoes the language of the fascists.
During the campaign and still afterward, he’s talked about “America First,” which was the slogan of the Nazi sympathizers here in the U.S. before Pearl Harbor.
His constant invocation of “fake news” has ugly echoes, too. The Nazis used the term “Lugenpresse,” which means “lying press” in German. In fact, some Trump supporters have picked it up in its original German. (See this Time magazine article.)
And Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels used “the enemy of the people” to refer to Jews, and dictators throughout history have invoked this phrase against one group or another.
There are a few other crucial trademarks of the fascist that Trump embodies.
1. Incessant lying. Trump has broken all the records for presidential lying. He can’t tell the truth even when he says hello and goodbye. As of Aug. 1, he had uttered 4,229 lies or misrepresentations, according to the Washington Post’s tally. His flagrant lying is a telltale sign. Here is the first sentence from another new and disturbing book called "The Death of Truth," by Michiko Kakutani, who was the book editor at The New York Times forever and a day: “Two of the most monstrous regimes in human history came to power in the 20th century, and both were predicated upon the violation and despoiling of truth.”
Or take Orwell again: “The really frightening thing about totalitarianism is not that it commits 'atrocities' but that it attacks the concept of objective truth.”
2. Racism and scapegoating. That Trump is a racist and that he makes racist appeals cannot be denied. After all, he wouldn’t rent his apartments to black people. He led the vicious campaign against the Central Park Five and continued to vilify them after they were exonerated. Of course, he led the birther movement against President Obama. And he launched his campaign with racist appeals against Muslims and Mexicans. And finally, after Charlottesville, it became totally undeniable.
Note how his narcissism fuels the racism, and how the racism fuels the narcissism. Trump feeds off the energy of his right-wing base, and when they respond viscerally to his anti-immigrant comments and chant “Build the Wall,” his ego inflates all the more. He knows that to make himself feel better, all he needs to do is to incite racism at a rally!
3. Ultra-nationalism. Trump makes no bones about being an ultra-nationalist. That’s what all the “America First” talk is about. Or look at “Make America Great Again.” At bottom, that’s an appeal to people’s sense of bereaved and betrayed patriotism, and that kind of appeal has been crucial to fascists and authoritarians, like Hitler and Benito Mussolini and Augusto Pinochet and Francisco Franco. The University of Wisconsin’s great historian of fascism, George Mosse, has stressed the central role of ultra-nationalism in fascism.
Racism and ultra-nationalism are the sperm and the egg of fascism, and Trump’s doing some in-vitro fertilization right there in the Oval Office.
4. Finally, fascism is a mass-based movement, and Trump has a mass base. His popularity can’t seem to drop much below 40 percent ever, no matter what he does. And he has this zealous, overheated base at his rallies. When Jim Acosta said, after a recent rally, “It felt like we weren’t in America anymore,” that’s something to take very seriously. And when you see the white supremacists and neo-Nazis parading around in Trump paraphernalia, it’s hard not to conjure up images of the Brown Shirts.
America is not a fascist state yet. But it could get there in a hurry.
Here are two ways that might happen.
The first is Norm Ornstein’s “nightmare scenario”: Trump fires Mueller and pardons everyone; there are huge protests in the streets; Trump’s zealots and the neo-Nazis attack some of those protesters and violence escalates; Trump declares martial law.
The second is if the United States is attacked again, even at one-tenth the size of 9/11. As the authors of "How Democracies Die" note, “Major security crises — wars or large-scale terrorist attacks — are political game changers,” and they represent “moments of danger for democracy. Leaders who can ‘do whatever they like’ can inflict great harm upon democratic institutions.” Everything we know about Trump’s pathological personality suggests that he’d have few qualms about inflicting such harm.
And the blueprints are probably on the shelves of the Pentagon and Homeland Security already.
After all, General Tommy Franks, who led the invasion of Iraq, said that if we’re ever attacked again by terrorists with weapons of mass destruction, we might have to suspend the Constitution. And Condoleezza Rice’s deputy at the National Security Council, General Wayne Downing, said essentially the same thing: If attacked again, “The United States may have to declare martial law.” So when the generals talk in public about martial law, you can bet that their subordinates have drawn up plans for it. That’s how the military works. (Veteran broadcaster Ted Koppel warned about this, too, in a graduation speech he gave at UC-Berkeley in 2004: “More than likely, the use of a chemical or biological weapon in a terrorist attack against the U.S. homeland would lead to the imposition of martial law.”)
There’s even the chance that if Trump were impeached, he’d refused to go. And who would stop him? As Russia's Joseph Stalin said when he was told that the pope wanted him to stop persecuting Catholics, “How many divisions does the pope have?” Trump is commander in chief of the most powerful military in the world. How many divisions does the House of Representatives have? How many divisions does the Senate have? How many divisions does the Supreme Court have?
And you can bet your last dollar that if Trump declared martial law in the afternoon, Fox's Sean Hannity would be praising him for doing so that night.
To say the least, these are dicey times for democracy in America.
It will require vigilance, voting, and nonviolent resistance by every decent member of civil society to keep us from losing what we most hold dear.
Matt Rothschild is executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.