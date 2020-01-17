Matt Rothschild: Stop the assault on advisory referendums, which let the people speak

All of a sudden, some powerful interests and officials are trying to muzzle the citizens of Wisconsin.

They don’t want us to be able to express ourselves even on a nonbinding referendum.

Such a referendum enables us, the citizenry, to tell lawmakers how we feel on urgent issues. We ought to be able to do this. It’s basic to our democracy to be able tell our elected officials what we want.

And it’s common practice: In November 2018, for instance, the citizens of 16 counties voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing medical or recreational marijuana. It was nonbinding, of course. But the referendum process at least gave us the chance to weigh in.

Over the last two years, citizens in seven counties have passed versions of a nonbinding referendum urging the state Legislature to ban gerrymandering. And here in Dane County back in 2014, the citizenry passed such a referendum with 82 percent in favor. Coming up on April 7, citizens in six more counties -- Milwaukee, Monroe, Pierce, St. Croix, Trempealeau and Wood -- will have a chance to vote on such a referendum, too.

But now, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which has spent $25 million over the last 10 years to elect pliant officials who will do its bidding, has come out against nonbinding referendums.

