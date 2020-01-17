Matt Rothschild: Stop the assault on advisory referendums, which let the people speak

All of a sudden, some powerful interests and officials are trying to muzzle the citizens of Wisconsin.
They don’t want us to be able to express ourselves even on a nonbinding referendum.
Such a referendum enables us, the citizenry, to tell lawmakers how we feel on urgent issues. We ought to be able to do this. It’s basic to our democracy to be able tell our elected officials what we want.
And it’s common practice: In November 2018, for instance, the citizens of 16 counties voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalizing medical or recreational marijuana. It was nonbinding, of course. But the referendum process at least gave us the chance to weigh in.
Over the last two years, citizens in seven counties have passed versions of a nonbinding referendum urging the state Legislature to ban gerrymandering. And here in Dane County back in 2014, the citizenry passed such a referendum with 82 percent in favor. Coming up on April 7, citizens in six more counties -- Milwaukee, Monroe, Pierce, St. Croix, Trempealeau and Wood -- will have a chance to vote on such a referendum, too.
But now, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, which has spent $25 million over the last 10 years to elect pliant officials who will do its bidding, has come out against nonbinding referendums.
STATE JOURNAL EDITORIAL: Oldenburg, Mursau, Kitchens add names to bill that would end gerrymandering
In a December report, it said that the use of such votes “raises many questions about how taxpayer funds are used, the openness of local government, and if the local citizenry are actually being appropriately represented.”
This is foolishness. The cost of a referendum is minuscule. Deciding to put a referendum on the ballot is done at a public meeting -- totally in the open. And the local voters get to decide whether they’re “being appropriately represented” at election time. So if they don’t like that their local officials placed the nonbinding referendum on the ballot, they can vote those officials out.
The foolishness is spreading, though. The Racine County Government Services Committee on Dec. 17 voted against putting a nonbinding referendum to ban gerrymandering on the spring ballot. One of the supervisors who voted against it, Tom Roanhouse, said it “circumvents and undermines democracy.”
Really? A nonbinding referendum doesn’t circumvent or undermine democracy. It buttresses and reflects democracy. It’s democracy in action.
Even worse, Rhonda Gorden, the corporation counsel for Ozaukee County, advised the county board there on Dec. 13 that even holding a nonbinding referendum was against the law!
This conclusion, as attorney Doug Poland has noted, is way off the mark. “Wisconsin counties have broad, express authority to conduct advisory referenda,” he notes.
He points to the “Administrative Home Rule” section of the statutes that states: “Every county may exercise any organizational or administrative power, subject only to the constitution and to any enactment of the legislature which is of statewide concern and which uniformly affects every county.”
He also notes that a specific provision in the statutes explicitly allows for “Advisory and Contingent Referenda.” It states that the county board “may conduct a countywide referendum for advisory purposes.”
You can’t get much clearer than that.
But whether it’s WMC, or the Racine County board member, or the Ozaukee County corporation counsel, this assault on our right as citizens to express ourselves in a nonbinding referendum has got to stop.
It’s bad enough when elected officials don’t do what the people want. But it’s even worse when they limit our ability to speak.
In a democracy, our leaders are supposed to hear from the people, not shut them out.
Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign: rothschild@wisdc.org.