Matt Rothschild: Our rotting democracy needs fixing in Wisconsin

It’s extraordinarily bad sportsmanship to still be blaming the refs more than a year after the game has ended. But that is where we’re at with the McCarthyite attacks on the commissioners and the staff of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

And if the Republicans follow the proposal of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to go over the head of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and to hand its functions over to the Legislature, this would not only be a grotesque abuse of power. It also would foreshadow the prospect of partisan officials sabotaging the will of the people by declaring, by fiat, that their preferred candidate won the election, regardless of the actual vote count.

These are new and unprecedented threats to our democracy. And they arise on top of a whole mountain of problems that I tried to address in my book, “12 Ways to Save Democracy in Wisconsin,” just published by the University of Wisconsin Press.

These problems include, of course, gerrymandering. Last month, we saw the Republicans ram through the newly rigged maps. Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, confessed in his testimony at the lone hearing on the maps that he did, indeed, tilt the maps in favor of Republicans. Never mind that the vast majority of Wisconsinites are in favor of nonpartisan redistricting.