Matt Rothschild and Abby Swetz: The injustice of domestic violence and homelessness

Feb. 20 is International Day of Social Justice, and one issue of social justice that doesn’t get enough attention is the link between homelessness and domestic violence.
It’s a direct link. Especially here in Wisconsin.
According to Safe Housing Partnerships, 57% of all homeless women nationally reported domestic violence as the immediate cause of their homelessness. And 80% of homeless women with children had previously experienced domestic violence, according to a 2014 academic journal article titled “Having Housing Made Everything Else Possible.”
In Wisconsin, the direct link can be seen in data from the 2018 Domestic Violence Counts Annual Census Report. On a single day, 90% of the unmet requests for services by survivors of domestic abuse were for housing. The national average is 76%.
Our domestic violence service providers around the state do important and needed work, but they cannot meet the needs of survivors alone. And while the fact that shelters are often operating at capacity is part of the problem, shelter beds and housing are two very different things.
Which is why the overall scarcity of available and affordable housing in Wisconsin is so dangerous for domestic violence survivors.
Another problem is access to transportation. Many victims of domestic violence don’t own a car. Public transportation isn’t great in many areas of Wisconsin, and a few counties have none at all.
Fortunately, there are solutions to these problems.
Survivors of domestic violence can receive an Emergency Assistance payment, once a year, of $516 for a household of four or fewer. (It’s $645 for a household of five, with an additional $110 for each additional member.) This is part of the Wisconsin Works program, and it can be an integral tool for survivors in need of one-time help.
But once is not always enough. A bipartisan bill in the Legislature, SB 119 and AB 123, would appropriate $900,000 in additional funds to provide housing and supportive services to homeless individuals and families. While the bills don’t specifically name survivors of domestic violence, the legislation would serve many of them since the percentage of homeless people who are survivors of such abuse is so high.
And even more money is not enough.
Trying to find a home is stressful enough, and when the reason for that apartment search is fleeing domestic violence, it can make the housing system all the more difficult. This is why a bipartisan bill currently in the Legislature could be a game-changer for survivors. SB 120/AB 121 would fund housing navigators to identify affordable housing opportunities, act as liaisons between tenants and landlords, and serve as mediators if needed.
It’s also hard for many survivors to find housing if they’ve been evicted because of their abuser’s behavior. Legislation creating an easier process for survivors to break leases as well as bills addressing eviction relief are important next steps for elected officials looking to help survivors. Such legislation is currently being circulated for co-sponsorship in the Wisconsin Legislature.
The social injustice of domestic violence should not be compounded by the social injustice of homelessness.
On this day to end social injustice, let’s vow to take on both of these problems at once.
Matt Rothschild is the executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. Abby Swetz is the policy and systems analyst at End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.