Matt Lederer: America’s Grand Old Pandemic (GOP) problem

Not knowing what is going on, or what to expect next, is difficult and sometimes scary. We are accustomed to having all the world’s knowledge accessible to us on a device we carry around with us. Right now, we are seeing science happen in real time, and we are all paying attention in a way most of us never have. We are constantly learning more information, and public health recommendations are changing accordingly. That doesn’t mean we should ignore it all — it means we need to adapt as new information becomes available. We need to trust the process that got us to the moon, that got us vaccines, that got us devices in our pockets that can access all the world’s knowledge.
While politicians are often expected to have all the answers, they can’t be experts in everything. This is why they should rely on experts, and be willing to admit when they don’t have all the answers. When it comes to the ongoing pandemic, we have one party that is listening to the experts, and one party that is ignoring every expert, data point and guideline available.
That was on full display earlier this month as the Wisconsin GOP held its state convention in the middle of this public health crisis, much of which has been of the GOP’s own making. Hosting this convention in person, in the county with the second highest rate of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, with no mask requirement, was irresponsible and dangerous. And it fits a disturbing pattern — a pattern of ignoring science — that has been developing for years and has been on full display this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, as the pandemic was raging and we were approaching the election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the GOP shamelessly pulled out all the stops to prevent people from voting safely. Wisconsin GOP legislators blocked Gov. Evers’ attempts to postpone the election and keep voters safe, and then used a partisan court system to force people to vote in-person or lose their vote because municipal clerks were overwhelmed by absentee ballot requests. Every chance they got, Republicans made voters choose between their health and their constitutional right to vote.
Republicans in the state Legislature continued their assault on the safety of Wisconsinites when they sued to reopen the state against the advice of public health experts — the experts Gov. Evers had relied on when creating his Badger Bounce-Back Plan designed to reopen the state slowly and safely. In doing so, the Republicans controlling our state Legislature falsely claimed to have an alternative plan. But they never presented one. Rather than show leadership in a time of crisis, they chose to play dangerous political games and throw our state into disarray, which cost lives, is taking a huge toll on the economy, and has made it harder to return to normal life.
The Wisconsin GOP is taking its cues from President Trump and his administration, which has shown clear contempt for public health and safety. By not responding to this pandemic in a meaningful and consistent way, and by ignoring public health experts, Trump has shown a dangerous inability to lead. And this has left tens of thousands of Wisconsinites sick or dead. He has put working families and small businesses across the state in dire circumstances, all in the hopes of reelection.
This is in sharp contrast to Vice President Joe Biden’s comprehensive plan — a plan based on science and expert input — to fight the virus and help families across the country recover. Rather than trying to slow down testing to improve short-term numbers, Biden’s public health response will guarantee free testing, increasing our ability to quickly respond to the infection. And, Biden’s plan will remove cost barriers for coronavirus treatment, ensure working families get paid leave, and provide small businesses with the help they need in the fallout from this pandemic. Also in contrast to the Republican Party, the Democratic Party is proudly nominating its presidential candidate at a virtual National Convention that celebrates our state while prioritizing the safety of our citizens.
The Wisconsin GOP hosting its state convention in one of Wisconsin’s biggest hot spots for the coronavirus, and the upcoming Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida (another hot spot), is emblematic of how broken their party is from top to bottom. Trump and the Republican Party have turned a global pandemic that has killed 130,000-plus Americans into a partisan issue, rather than actually listening to the experts and responding to the crisis. They have no plan for leading the state or country out of this pandemic and have actively worked against Wisconsinites’ health by attacking any plans that responsibly address the crisis. The choice this November is clear: Republicans will continue to risk the lives of Americans; Democrats will put our health and safety first. Vote Democrat on Nov. 3, all the way up and down the ticket.
Matt Lederer is the chair of the Democratic Party of Outagamie County.
