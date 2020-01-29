Matt Laslo: What’s McConnell trying to hide by penning the press?

As President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial rages on TV, another battle is being waged in the Capitol that’s getting less attention, even as it threatens the heart of our democracy: Journalists are facing an unprecedented assault on our very ability to live up to the ideals enshrined in the First Amendment.
As senators sit for hours without electronic devices – thus cut off from their social media where we hear their unvarnished thoughts – just off the Senate floor, many of the nation’s top journalists are being forced into makeshift holding pens where our movements are restricted. Just a few years ago, the Capitol was hailed as the most open legislative body on Earth, but that mantle is in jeopardy.
As the trial of our era rolls on, these new restrictions on congressional reporters are keeping you from information. The ropes keeping journalists penned in means we can’t easily walk and chat with senators – most who love talking – in the people’s Capitol. We can merely shout inquiries to these elected officials who can now get to the Senate floor without having to answer a single pesky question from perpetually skeptical reporters.
That might not sound seismic, but it is. In the swamp, powerful politicians largely stick to precedent. And, in terms of transparency, the new restrictions surrounding the Trump impeachment trial are a step back for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s Senate.
Back in 1999 – which predated social media – then-Senate Leader Bill Frist allowed reporters to enter the historic press balcony overlooking the chamber without walking through metal detectors (we pass through them to even enter the Capitol). While senators are required to leave all electronics in cubbies before entering the chamber – so they can focus on the weighty charges – some have smartwatches on the floor. Officers aren’t allowing them for the press, though.
Recently, House leaders loosened rules so reporters can bring smartphones and laptops into the chamber. That enables journalists to report on proceedings in real-time – and suggests the House is proud of its proceedings. That’s why it’s curious for McConnell to shield lawmakers from reporters.
McConnell blames Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger for the changes. Those officials argued journalists are “considered a threat” to lawmakers, according to Roll Call. That’s mythical — especially after an internal investigation was launched last year after Capitol Police officers pushed and grabbed me and a slew of my colleagues (including a pregnant NPR reporter) for simply asking questions.
Furthermore, senators themselves control their own rules. But it’s 2020, so many politicians follow Trump’s lead and feel liberty to lie at will.
Officials relented a tad and allowed more press pens, instead of the singular one they initially proposed. That’s a smokescreen. Senators have a free pass to avoid journalists, which means voters are cut off from their senator’s fresh, impromptu impressions.
It’s a bipartisan problem. After I tweeted a photo of these reporter pens, many conservatives became vitriolic: “snarling hyenas,” “parrots,” “traitors,” “far tamer than they deserve” — just to highlight a few comments.
Every voter should know what their elected officials think. It’s hard for most citizens to access representatives. That’s why journalists — whose job is to question Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike — are vital. This isn’t about “the media.” It’s about the Washington Examiner’s Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Manu Raju of CNN, even if Sen. Martha McSally (R-Arizona) thinks he’s a liberal hack (which he’s not) — along with hundreds of others (including me) — being able to question the political class.
The First Amendment doesn’t mean politicians have to answer our questions. It means reporters can ask politicians anything. “No comment” – or silence, coupled with a smirk – is fine; the First Amendment covers politicians, too. I fear the power the First Amendment affords is slowly eroding for the scribes who are foundational to a healthy democracy.
Matt Laslo is a veteran congressional reporter and an adjunct communications professor at Johns Hopkins University, The George Washington University, The University of Maryland and Boston University.
