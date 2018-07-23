I’m running because I am not going to sit back and watch our democracy destroyed. Donald Trump has betrayed the United States to Russia. Scott Walker has betrayed Wisconsin to the Koch brothers and the other special interests that make up the Republican donor cartel.
Walker’s latest betrayal is the unconstitutional Foxconn deal. This is a $4.5 billion corporate welfare giveaway — the largest giveaway in Wisconsin’s history and the largest giveaway to a foreign corporation in American history.
Foxconn is the worst economic development plan of all time. It will suck much-needed funding out of communities like Madison. Foxconn will get special treatment nobody else gets — they are exempt from submitting environmental impact statements and exempt from wetland protection laws. Foxconn will take 7 million gallons of water out of Lake Michigan every day, bypassing the Great Lakes Compact. The state is using its eminent domain powers to move homeowners off the site of the plant. Foxconn will have unique legal status that allows them to appeal court decisions directly to the corporate-friendly state Supreme Court.
I will stop Foxconn through litigation.
No other candidate in the race will agree to take such a tough stance on Foxconn. They say they hate the deal but will take no action to stop it. It’s a defeatist attitude, and it will prevent them from enacting their own ideas should they take office. How will they be able to pay for anything with the $4.5 billion Foxconn debacle in the budget?
Wisconsin used to be known for high wages, clean water, and clean government. Today we have low wages, polluted water, and corrupt government.
Adjusted for inflation, the median wage today is lower than it was 10 years ago. That’s why, as governor, I will repeal Act 10 and "right to work." I will restore prevailing wage and increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
I will fight to regulate factory farms and restore water quality in our wells. I will insist on having an independent Department of Natural Resources and DNR chair. I will push for funding to hire more scientists at the DNR.
Every policy must start with clean government and uncompromising integrity. Walker has corrupted our state government. I will clean up the corruption, restore local control, and reform our election laws.
As the son of a UW-Milwaukee professor, one of the issues I am most passionate about is education. Not only will I reverse Act 10, I will fully restore K-12 funding to its pre-Walker levels. We will also fully fund the UW System and the WTCS. I’ll reaffirm the mission statement of the University of Wisconsin, restore statutory tenure, and promote and advertise the excellence of the University of Wisconsin.
I’ll support a “BadgerCare for All” public option, so patients can buy an affordable health plan through BadgerCare Plus as Trump shrinks access to the private market. I’ll accept all federal Medicaid funding and get back over $1 billion Walker turned down.
I support the legalization of cannabis and will pardon all nonviolent offenders with cannabis convictions. I have proposed a 21st Century Bill of Rights that, among other things, will protect net neutrality in Wisconsin and provide high-speed broadband internet access to every corner of the state.
I am the only veteran in the race. During my service in the Navy, we had sailors from every part of the country and every walk of life. There was no North-South divide, no rural-urban divide, no racial divides. We were shipmates. As governor, I will unify this state again and turn our ship back in the right direction.
Matt Flynn is a Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor.
Editor's note: The Capital Times invited all candidates for Wisconsin governor to write op/ed columns making their cases to voters. We are publishing one column daily beginning July 22 and will collect them in our Election Roundup prior to the Aug. 14 primary. The Democratic gubernatorial candidates' columns will also appear in our weekly print edition, half on July 25 and half on Aug. 1.