His critics can complain all they want, but President Donald Trump is a man of his word. During his campaign, he made a lot of promises. But unlike most career politicians in Washington, he’s kept those promises.
He’s constantly working to fix our broken immigration system. He’s getting rid of the ridiculous regulations coming out of Washington. He’s cut our taxes and improved the economy. And he’s gotten us out of terrible deals like the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.
He’s also standing up to our trade partners and demanding they play fair — and ensuring all future trade deals put American farmers and American workers first. For far too long, previous presidents have let the Chinese walk all over us and get away with violating trade agreements. That must stop. I voted for President Trump because he promised to stand up to China, and he hasn’t let us down.
Business owners and farmers here in Wisconsin and across the country are willing to have a little skin in the game if it means we have a better long-term trading agreement with China.
However, I worry that if the trade war continues for too long, then American businesses — from mom-and-pops to our most recognizable brands — could be put into jeopardy.
As the founder of Startup Wisconsin and Skills Pipeline, I work directly with the entrepreneurs and innovators who will carry our state and country into the future. I worry that the longer our tariffs — and retaliatory tariffs from other nations — are in place, the more companies will be unable to get off the ground, create jobs and grow the economy.
Tariffs raise the cost of doing business and make it harder to access and sell products in overseas markets. This could be fatal for small businesses and startups operating on the slimmest of margins.
According to a study by Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University and Princeton University, U.S. businesses are paying $3 billion a month in higher tariffs and $1.4 billion a month in higher costs.
Losses like that will put Americans out of work. According to the Trade Partnership, Wisconsin could lose 37,344 jobs if the administration implements tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese goods.
But it’s not just businesses bearing the weight of the trade war. America’s farmers will be affected tremendously if the trade war continues.
Take cranberry farmers, for instance. Wisconsin’s more than 250 cranberry growers produce more than 60 percent of this country’s cranberries and over half the world supply. It’s no surprise that cranberries are the Wisconsin state fruit.
Cranberry farmers have been hit hard by the trade war with China. In retaliation for U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, China slapped a 40 percent tariff on American cranberries last summer. These tariffs are driving up the cost of American-produced cranberries, making them less appealing to buyers overseas. Cranberry farmers export almost one-third of their crop, so these tariffs could add up to something to the tune of $50 million per year — a huge sum to farmers who operate on very narrow profit margins.
These losses have real human consequences. According to a report by the Wisconsin State Journal, there has been an alarming spike in farmer suicides across the Badger State due to economic hardship. And while the aid packages President Trump and his team have put together have helped farmers out during these negotiations, I’m afraid it won’t be enough.
Most baffling about the tariff approach is that it comes at a time when the Trump economy is booming. The unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in 50 years, and small business confidence is through the roof. I’m concerned that the trade war could undo some of the president's monumental economic achievements.
Not to mention, this could threaten the president’s political fortunes coming into 2020. As a proud Trump supporter, I fear that the harmful effects of these tariffs could push away the voters he needs to keep Wisconsin red.
I strongly urge President Trump to bring an end to these tariffs as soon as possible. What was intended to be a negotiation tactic to bring China to the table has turned into a crushing blow to businesses and farmers all over Wisconsin and across the country.
Matt Cordio is co-founder and president of Skills Pipeline, a technology talent solutions company, as well as the founder of Startup Milwaukee.
