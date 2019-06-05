The average American probably thinks "California” and “Silicon Valley" when the tech industry is mentioned. However, after listening to the many qualified speakers at the 5 LAKES forum that took place last month in Milwaukee, it’s evident that things are starting to change quickly in our state’s economy.
Last year, there were over 6,000 unfilled jobs in Wisconsin that needed a tech professional. According to Code.org, that is 2.3 times our state's average demand rate for jobs. This is yet another promising sign the industry is growing in our region.
Access to qualified talent in the tech industry is instrumental to the success of startups. As the co-founder and president of Skills Pipeline, an organization that connects highly trained individuals in the tech industry with job opportunities in Wisconsin, I understand how important quality and hands-on training is to a future employer.
These skills are vital to our state, especially considering Madison was named one of the top 10 thriving startup tech cities in America. However, in order to fill the job market with qualified and talented individuals, we must have an education system in place that prepares people for employment in today's economy, without driving them into massive debt.
Some education institutions are now offering something called income share agreements (ISAs), which help to alleviate the burden of student debt on graduates and are gaining a great deal of media attention.
With income share agreements, schools invest in students by giving them a free education at the start of their courses and then take a small portion of the student's earnings after they graduate. This takes the burden of debt off of the shoulders of the student and allows the student and the school to partner toward one common goal — the graduate's success in the workforce.
Wisconsin’s first ISA program was just introduced this month by devCodeCamp, the Milwaukee-based coding boot camp that teaches students to become full-stack web developers. DevCodeCamp's new ISA program offers free tuition upfront for students, allowing them to graduate debt-free.
Graduates from devCodeCamp repay their tuition only after they have secured a yearly salary of $40,000, and then pay 15 percent of their salary back for three years. The payments would stop if the graduate becomes unemployed or takes a pay cut below $40,000.
With the rollout of its new ISA program, along with holding a 90 percent job placement rate after students complete courses that last for only 12 weeks, devCodeCamp serves as an example of the latest trend that many students are gravitating toward in the education space.
As the owner of a company that has a mission of placing talent with their future employers, it’s helpful to know that organizations in our state are providing students with the education they need to succeed, while not leaving them in debt.
Businesses, especially startups, can’t prosper unless there is a talented pool of candidates ready to enter the workforce. It’s crucial that universities, educational programs and even high schools start to teach individuals the skills they need to succeed in the tech industry, especially as it emerges in our state. The launch of the state's first ISA program is certainly a step in the right direction.
Matt Cordio is co-founder and president of Skills Pipeline, a technology talent solutions company, as well as the founder of Startup Milwaukee.
